Greece dominates but could China be the real problem

After the Greeks voted No in Sunday’s referendum the focus has shifted to what happens next. Will its banks collapse? Will it have to leave […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2015 3:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the Greeks voted No in Sunday’s referendum the focus has shifted to what happens next. Will its banks collapse? Will it have to leave the Eurozone? These are the two most pressing questions for investors. As you have probably heard, the markets are remarkably calm. Stocks are trying to recoup earlier losses, while EURUSD volatility is lower than it was during last month’s peak.

As we mentioned on Sunday evening, the market reaction has been less severe than last week when capital controls were first announced. The relative stability may be down to a few of things: 1, investors’ are still hopeful that a deal can be reached to save Greece, 2, if no deal is reached then the European authorities will give Greece the help it needs to leave the Eurozone gracefully, 3, intervention from global central banks to stem excess volatility in the FX market, and protect the downside for the EUR.

Are markets too optimistic?

We do not think that this calm is truly pricing in the possibility of a messy exit, which could cause a 2012-style surge in volatility in the short-term. But, in the long-term, as ex Fed President Fisher said on TV earlier today, in the end the euro could be stronger without Greece.

Greece in consiliatory mood

For now, we still have to understand the post-referendum stance of all parties. The Greeks look like they could be in conciliatory mood after the resignation of the controversial finance minister. We have heard murmurs of disapproval from the heads of some European institutions, the most threatening comments are emanating from the German finance ministry, which included comments that Bundestag approval will be needed before talks with Greece can resume, and a reiteration that Greece won’t get new aid without conditions.

Merkel to take the lead, ECB in the background…

As we have mentioned in the past, we believe that German Chancellor Merkel’s decision will be the deciding factor. The eerie market quiet today could be the sound of investors’ waiting on the side-lines for the outcome of tomorrow’s European leaders’ summit when Merkel’s position on Greece could be made public. Until then we are still waiting to see how the ECB will react to the Greek referendum result and what it means for the Greek banking sector.

Consensus seems to be forming around three potential paths that the ECB can take:

1, continue to maintain liquidity levels at their current rate, but not turn the taps off completely until more is known about a potential Grexit.

2, The ECB could give a final deadline for ELA funding to the Greek banking sector, regardless of what has been decided by the European authorities.

3, If the ECB wants to play good cop, then it could sit on the side-lines until Athens’ future becomes clear. Once a potential Grexit is announced, the ECB could offer the Greek banking sector a period of grace – say a month or two- where they continue to extend ELA funding giving Greece time to get its banking sector in some sort of order so that it could exit the Eurozone as gracefully as possible.

As you can see, with European officials reluctant to make any hasty decisions about the future of Greece the outcome remains extremely uncertain, however this uncertainty is being translated into inertia rather than panic in financial markets.

The moderate reaction to the latest phase in the Greek saga has implications for stock markets. As we mentioned last week, there is a positive correlation between German and peripheral bond yield spreads and the Eurostoxx index. Although spreads did fall as peripheral bond yields outpaced German yields, the fall was fairly moderate, which is reflected in the moderate decline in the Eurostoxx index (see figure 1).

Where do markets go next?

We continue to think that this situation is EUR negative, and once this potential intervention ceases we could see EURUSD grind down towards 1.05 then towards parity. However, if 1-montnh EURUUSD volatility does not spike above the 15 level then it could be a slow, winding path for EURUSD from here.

Stocks are at a pivotal level. The Dax is currently testing the 38.2% retracement level of the October low – April high. This is an important Fibonacci level, and if we break decisively below here then it would be a very bearish development and also suggest that Europe’s main indices may have seen their highs for the year in April. This is not all down to Greece, volatility in Chinese stocks, which have seen huge price swings in recent days. If the Chinese authorities can’t get the Shanghai Composite index under control then risk sentiment could suffer across the Asia region and further afield.

Figure 1:

06_07_chart1ci

Source: City Index, Data: Blo0omberg

Figure 2:

06_07_chart2

Source: City Index, Data: Bloomberg

 

Related tags: Market Moving Events Greece Grexit Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Market Moving Events articles

Close-up of stock market board
Renault may turn bullish if key chart hurdle falls
By:
Global author
May 27, 2020 03:50 AM
    Can Europe save the market from China fears?
    By:
    Global author
    August 21, 2015 10:49 AM
      The fallout from the Fed minutes…
      By:
      Global author
      August 20, 2015 01:55 PM
        What a Fed rate hike means for the dollar
        By:
        Global author
        August 17, 2015 03:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.