Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23

The US dollar tracked the short-end of the yield curve higher on Tuesday, although gold managed to withstand dollar strength with spot prices flirting with a break above 1900. But having looked look at gold futures, I suspect the next level of support for spot gold prices could be around $1870 if momentum reverts lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 23, 2023 12:19 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • The Japanese yen (JPY) was the weakest forex major currency last week, the US dollar was the strongest
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 snapped their 2-day winning streak ahead of a key earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA), thanks to a mix of negative headlines
  • US banks were lower as S&P Global ratings joined Moody’s by downgraded ratings and their outlooks for several mid-sized US banks, due to a “tough” climate and “squeezed liquidity” and falling security values
  • FOMC member Thomas Barkin said the US should be prepared for the economy to reaccelerate, helping to further support the US dollar and help DXY close with a bullish engulfing day
  • US department store Macy’s shares fell -14% after reporting a 14% rise in credit-card delinquencies. It was the stock’s worst day since June 2020.
  • WTI crude oil retraced lower for a second day and closed back below $80 due to the risk-off tone and stronger US dollar
  • AUD/USD rose to the May high in line with our near-term bias, yet handed back gains later in the session to close the day with a bearish hammer candle.

 

20230823moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand retail sales
  • 09:00 – Australian flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 09:30 – Japan’s flash PMIs
  • 17:30 – German flash PMIs
  • 18:00 – Eurozone flash PMIs
  • 18:30 – UK flash PMIs
  • 22:30 – CA retail sales
  • 23:45 – US flash PMIs

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230823assxglanceCI

 

US dollar index technical analysis (daily chart):

The US dollar tracked bond yields higher at the short end of the curve, resulting in a bullish engulfing candle on the US dollar index daily chart. I had expected there to be some chop around the highs and perhaps even a pullback, but I’m now left wondering if the US dollar will be bid heading in the Jackson Hole symposium. With expectations that Powell will stick with the ‘higher for longer’ narrative, there seems little room for any dovish surprise but more room for a hawkish surprise. And that could potentially mean the US dollar gets a tailwind from ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’.

20230823dxy

 

Gold technical analysis (gold futures left, gold spot right):

In all fairness, gold has held up well over the past couple of days given the rise in yields. With that said, Wall Street indices retreated overnight along with the 10-year yield and above, so perhaps gold attracted some safe-haven flows during the mild risk-off session.

 

The question at the back of my mind is whether spot gold prices are due another leg lower. We can see they fell through 1900 last week – a big round number that ‘should’ have held as support. Yet if we compare this to the front-month futures contract, ‘real' support could actually be lower. The daily trend structure is also bearish, and the current rise from the lows looks cautious at best.

 

RSI (2) is not yet overbought and gold futures have gaped up at the open, so perhaps there is still some upside potential for gold over the near-term and it may generate some noise around 1900. But if I see evidence of a swing high below 1917 / monthly 1 pivot, then a break to new lows seems favourable.

 

And if 1900 is to provide support on gold futures like it did in late June, this suggests support for spot golf could sit around 1970 / monthly S2 pivot.

 

20230823gold

    

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Asian Open Gold DXY

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Today 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Today 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Today 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:00 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 22, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.