Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release

After reaching a new all-time high around $2,950 per troy ounce, gold is now experiencing a significant downward correction, dropping more than 1.5% in the last few trading hours.

Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 5:19 PM
Gold nuggets
Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After reaching a new all-time high around $2,950 per troy ounce, gold is now experiencing a significant downward correction, dropping more than 1.5% in the last few trading hours. This adjustment is largely due to market sentiment, as investors may see gold as having appreciated significantly, leading to position liquidations at current levels. Additionally, uncertainty ahead of the upcoming CPI release in the United States has contributed to investor caution.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

The Role of Inflation

Gold has recorded a notable increase in value, gaining over 6% since January, driven in large part by uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies. However, Friday’s employment data and the upcoming CPI release (tomorrow) could trigger strong movements in the U.S. dollar, which in turn would impact XAU/USD price action.

For now, the market expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) monthly figure to come in at 0.3%, slightly lower than the previous 0.4% reading. Meanwhile, the annual CPI is projected to remain at 2.9%, unchanged from the last report.

Inflation remains a key factor in anticipating the Federal Reserve’s next moves. According to CME Group, there is currently a 93.5% probability that the central bank will maintain interest rates at 4.5% in its next March 19 meeting. However, what has surprised the market is the shift in expectations for the May meeting, where the probability of rates remaining at current levels has risen to 76.9%.

CME_0211

Source: CME Group

If tomorrow’s inflation data surpasses the 2.9% forecast, the Federal Reserve could reinforce its stance on keeping rates at 4.5% for the foreseeable future. Higher interest rates make the U.S. dollar more attractive compared to other currencies, such as the euro, and position it as a competitor among safe-haven assets, a role that gold possesses.

In this scenario, a stronger dollar, backed by high interest rates, could exert downward pressure on gold. Firstly, because XAU/USD is priced in dollars, meaning a stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for foreign buyers, reducing demand. Secondly, in a high-rate environment, investors may prefer yield-generating assets denominated in U.S. dollars, such as Treasury bonds, over gold, which does not provide interest or dividends.

 

A Correction Begins

After several sessions where CNN’s Fear & Greed Index was in “fear” territory, the index has now risen to 47, reflecting a more neutral market sentiment.

CNN_0211

Source: CNN

 

The current index values suggest that the market has largely absorbed the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, which has contributed to lower demand for safe-haven assets like XAU/USD. If the Fear & Greed Index remains consistently in neutral territory, gold demand may continue to gradually decline.

Another key factor to consider is that, in recent weeks, gold has experienced a sharp revaluation, approaching the $3,000 per ounce threshold. Reaching a new all-time high at a key psychological level often leads to profit-taking, creating selling pressure on XAU/USD. This effect could be contributing to the recent downward correction, following the prolonged uptrend seen in gold prices.

 

Technical Outlook for Gold

 XAUUSD_2025-02-11_09-54-19

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

 

  • Accelerated Trend: The gold chart maintains a strong long-term uptrend. However, since early January, price movements have shown a notable acceleration, forming a steeper short-term uptrend. Currently, levels above $2,900 per ounce appear to be facing resistance, suggesting that the recent strong rally could lead to minor downside corrections before the market decides to resume the broader uptrend in XAU/USD.

     

  • RSI: The RSI line has remained above overbought levels (70), signaling a strong buying imbalance. This excessive bullish pressure could lead to frequent downside corrections as the market seeks to consolidate more sustainable levels.

     

    Key Levels to Watch:

     

  • $3,000: A tentative resistance level, tested in recent sessions. A breakout above this key psychological threshold could further strengthen bullish expectations, driving continued buying pressure in the short term.

     

  • $2,850: Nearby support, aligning with neutral candles formed in recent trading sessions. This could be the zone where pullbacks occur, influenced by the prior strong rally and overbought conditions.

     

  • $2,800: A major support level, corresponding to the highs of the last three months and aligning with a short-term uptrend line. A break below this level could intensify bearish sentiment, triggering a stronger selling wave.

 

 

By Julian Pineda, CFA – Market Analyst

 

Related tags: Gold Gold XAU/USD Fed Trade War

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
Today 04:15 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Assume Control as Uptrend Cracks
Today 03:07 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:59 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Euro rebounds but pressure remains amid tariff threats
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
Today 07:32 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
By:
Michael Boutros
February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 28, 2025 03:05 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 7, 2025 08:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.