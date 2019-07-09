Gold testing 1390 ahead of Powell s testimony

Gold is moving lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as it heads back towards Friday’s post NFP low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 9, 2019 9:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Gold is moving lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as it heads back towards Friday’s post NFP low.

Friday’s significantly better than expected NFP sparked a sell off in gold. With no economic data released on Monday and nothing scheduled for today, gold bears are controlling the precious metal as investors look ahead to Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimony before Congress tomorrow. 

Make no mistake, this is without doubt the most important risk event for gold across the week. Fed Powell’s comments could determine gold’s direction for not just the next week, but up until the July FOMC meeting at the end of the month.

Non yielding gold had rallied prior to the NFP as rate cut expectations were running high. Lower interest rates boost demand for gold as the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset declines.

Friday’s NFP adjusted market expectations of a rate cut by the Fed. Job creation smashed expectations raising questions over whether the US economy was as weak as the market feared.

What to expect from Powell?
Investors will be looking to Fed Powell for guidance as to whether a July cut is necessary at all given the health of the labour market. Gold bears are optimistic that a rate cut will be pushed out until September or that Jerome Powell will indicate that a rate cut in July will be a one and done job. An optimistic sounding Powell could see gold dive as investors push back a rate cut. 

Gold bugs will be looking for more understanding as to why the Fed went from talking about tightening monetary policy in February to 8 FOMC members voting for a rate cut this year in the most recent meeting. There is a good chance that Powell will focus on the risks facing the US economy. Let’s not forge that Jobs are a lagging indicator.
Should Fed Chair Powell focus on the risks ahead then gold could quickly push back above $1400 back towards $1440 as investors put the rate cut firmly back on the table.

Gold levels to watch:
Gold is currently testing support at $1390 after falling for 4 consecutive session. It is below its 100 sma on the 4 hr chart. A breakthrough $1390 could see gold test last week’s low around $1380 before is tests $1360.
On the upside resistance can be seen at $1405, prior to $1425 and then on to the year to date high around $1440.



Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: A Breakout Deterred or Merely Deferred for XAU/USD?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 5, 2024 06:54 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Yen traders are likely already net long, VIX shorts plunge: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 5, 2024 01:43 AM
      gold_02
      Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2024 12:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 1, 2024 04:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.