Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs

Gold is trading near the record high with XAU/USD poised for a breakout as President Trump announces reciprocal tariffs. Battle lines drawn on the short-term charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 3:58 PM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Gold prices rally extending for seventh week- testing multi-year uptrend
  • XAU/USD weekly opening-range breakout pending imminent- President Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs
  • Resistance 2942 (key), 2978, 3000- Support 2860, 2787-2804 (key), 2715

Gold prices are poised to mark a seventh consecutive weekly advance with XAU/USD rallying more than 12.2% since the start of the year. The advance is now probing uptrend resistance at fresh record highs with weekly momentum deep in overbought territory. All eyes now shift to President Trump’s tariff announcement later today with gold poised for a breakout of the weekly opening-range. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts heading into the close of the week.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart-XAUUSD Daily-GLD Trade Outlook-XAU USD Technical Forecast-2-13-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Short-term Price Outlook we noted that the, “The gold breakout has extended into uptrend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 2715 IF price is heading higher on his stretch with a close above 2761 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.” XAU/USD registered an intraday low at 2730 the following week before reversing sharply higher with the advance extending more than 12.5%off the January lows.

The rally is now testing the upper parallel of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the 2022/2023 lows- looking for a reaction into this slope this week with a topside breach / close above needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

 Gold Price Chart-XAUUSD 240min-GLD Trade Outlook-XAU USD Technical Forecast-2-13-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of an embedded pitchfork extending off the November /December lows with the median-line catching the highs early in the week. The weekly opening-range is now set just above the objective weekly open and the focus is on a breakout of this range for immediate guidance.

A topside breach of the median-line / weekly opening-range high at 2942 exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the 300% extension of the 2022 range breakout at 2978 and 3000. The next major technical consideration is eyed at 3031- a level defined by the 2.272% extension of the 2011 decline and the 2.618% extension of the November advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Weekly open support rests at 2860 with medium-term bullish invalidation now set to 2787-2804- a region defined by the 2024 high-close, the objective February open, and the 2.618% extension. Note the lower parallel of the November pitchfork converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and a close below this zone would suggest a more significant high was registered his week / a larger correction is underway.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Bottom line: Gold is testing multi-year uptrend resistance today and the immediate focus is on a breakout of the weekly opening-range 2860-2942. from a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 2787 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above the median-line needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance.

Keep in mind President Trump is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs today could fuel market volatility- watch the weekly close on Friday for guidance. Review my latest Gold Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term look at the XAU/USD trade levels.  

Key US Economic Data Releases

 Gold-US Economic Calendar-GOLD weekly Event Risk-XAUUSD Technical Forecast-Tariff Threat-2-13-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
Today 08:13 AM
Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
Today 05:23 AM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
Yesterday 11:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Oil_rig
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:13 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 06:00 PM
      gold_01
      Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 11, 2025 10:48 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 11, 2025 05:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.