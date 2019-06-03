﻿

Gold shines amid growing recession fears

Fears are growing that the escalating US – Sino trade dispute and the new Trump threats against Mexico and now India could tip the global economy into recession.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 3, 2019 7:10 AM
Risk off dominated as the new week kicked off. Fears are growing that the escalating US – Sino trade dispute and the new Trump threats against Mexico and now India could tip the global economy into recession.

Global data is starting to show the strain of the US – Sino trade was. Last week Chinese manufacturing pmi showed the sector contracted in May, US consumer confidence also increased less than forecast. Over night South Korean exports which are considered a bellwether for global growth tanked -9.4%, well below the -5.6% decline expected. 

All eyes will now turn to US ISM manufacturing data this afternoon. The markets are growing increasingly concerned that Trump’s multiple front trade war is starting to hit the US economy. CME Fedwatch tool is pointing to a interest rate cut fully priced in by the end of the year, with a 50% probability of a rate cut by July now being priced in.

With global recession fears picking up and risk aversion in play, plus the odds of a Fed rate cut on the up gold is starting to shine.  Lower interest rates are beneficial for non-yielding gold because the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal decreases.

Gold chart
Gold bulls are taking charge on Monday, pushing gold to $1320, its highest level since 26th March. Gold trades above its 50 sma, 100 sma and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. A sustained hold above $1311 could see gold push on higher to break through resistance at $1323. A break here could open the doors to $1328 before $1333. On the downside a break below resistance turned support $1311 could see a slide extend to $1302 before $1296.



          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.