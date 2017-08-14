Gold refusing to collapse despite stock market rally

Was that it, then? At the time of this writing, global stock indices are sharply higher while perceived safe haven government bond prices, Swiss franc and Japanese yen are all weaker as we begin a busy new week. Gold is off its lows and silver has turned flat after a weaker open.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 14, 2017 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Was that it, then? At the time of this writing, global stock indices are sharply higher while perceived safe haven government bond prices, Swiss franc and Japanese yen are all weaker as we begin a busy new week. Gold is off its lows and silver has turned flat after a weaker open. Sentiment has improved after a couple of US officials played down risks of military conflict with North Korea at weakened, while there was no fresh war of words from either Donald Trump or Kim Jong-un. But things could escalate quickly again, especially given the planned US and South Korean joint military exercises in the region next week. So it remains to be seen whether the equity market gains can be sustained, even if things looks quite calm again. Despite the stock market rebound, gold and silver were only modestly lower today as they continue to benefit from a still weak US dollar. If recent price action on gold is anything to go by then we may see a rise in risk aversion anyway because the metal still appears poised for a potential bullish breakout above $1295 resistance soon. Although it is not unheard of, stocks and gold typically do not go in the same direction. Gold’s ascend therefore could represent rising investor anxiety as the stock market bubble grows. That being said, the bubble could turn into a balloon before it pops. So there’s a possibility that stocks could rise further regardless of what gold does in the short term.  

So far this year, gold’s advance has continually been rejected around the $1295 resistance area. But after the June sell-off, there was very little follow-through in July and so far in August the metal has continued to push higher. So, with gold refusing to go down despite a still positive equity market environment, any wobble in the stock markets may be all it is needed to push gold decidedly above that $1295 hurdle. If and when gold does break through this level then we may see some significant follow-up technical buying pressure, for then the bears will have little or no reason to stand on the way.  For now, there is still hope for the bears as despite the break of the long-term bearish trend, gold is yet to make a higher high. But there are now lots of support levels that the sellers will need to reclaim if they are to exert any real pressure on goal again. Indeed, after Friday’s low around $1281.5 was temporarily broken earlier, there has been no follow-through on the downside so far. If the metal ends today’s session well above Friday’s low then this would be bullish as it would suggest that the breakout sellers were trapped once again. The market may then go to levels where the sellers’ stop loss orders will be resting: the most obvious location would be above that double top at $1295.

Related tags: Gold Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.