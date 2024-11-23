Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

The price of gold trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($2664) as it stages a five-day rally for the first time since March.

November 23, 2024 5:00 PM
gold_02
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly high ($2712) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and bullion may once again track the positive slope in the moving average as it attempts to retrace the decline following the US election.

With that said, the price of gold may climb back towards the monthly high ($2762) as it extends the advance from the start of the week, but bullion may consolidate over the remainder of the month if it struggles to extend the bullish price series.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11222024 

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • Recent price action in gold raises the scope for a further recovery, with a break/close $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high ($2762) on the radar.
  • A breach above the yearly high ($2790) opens up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) but failure to break/close $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) may keep the price of gold within the monthly range.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

