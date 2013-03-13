Gold price rise 8216 will not be sustained 8217

The price of gold could be dipping soon.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2013 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold stocks could be set for a fall, with the precious metal currently hovering close to a two-week high.

According to Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, there are downward pulls on gold and this means the recent gains cannot be sustained.

Speaking to Reuters, the specialist explained the "price rise yesterday will not sustain as there was no major change in fundamentals".

Germany's Bundesbank has also said the euro zone crisis is no closer to an end and this is providing a weight on the price of gold.

It revealed that it has set aside billions more euros against what it deems risky moves from the European Central Bank.

An all-important policy meeting of the Federal Reserve set to be held next week (March 19th and 20th) is expected to have an impact on the price of gold.

Nomura recently predicted that there will be a dip in the value of the commodity in the next 12 months.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.