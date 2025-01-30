Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed

The price of gold trades to a fresh record high ($2799) following the limited reaction to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:30 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold trades to a fresh record high ($2799) following the limited reaction to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, with the recent advance in bullish pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back towards overbought territory.

Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed

The price of gold extends the recent series of higher highs and lows to clear the 2024 high ($2790), and a move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further rise in bullion like the price action from last year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, gold may continue to carve a bullish price series even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) keeps US interest rates on hold at its first meeting for 2025, and the threat of a policy error by major central banks may keep bullion afloat as it offers as an alternative to fiat currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may trade to fresh record highs over the remainder of the month as it breaks out of the range bound price action from earlier this week, but the RSI may show the bullish momentum abating if it struggles to push into overbought territory.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 01302025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold clears the 2024 high ($2790) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, with a close above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opening up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), but the price of gold snap the bullish series should it struggle to hold above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • Need a break/close below $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) to bring the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) zone on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly high ($2764).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold

USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision

AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: Gold Fed Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, big tech earnings in focus
Today 02:37 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
Today 06:40 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY: Key levels heading into US GDP
Today 04:31 AM
USD/JPY: Bulls on the Ropes as Market Headwinds Strengthen
Today 02:30 AM
EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
Yesterday 11:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
By:
David Song
Today 04:30 PM
    gold_07
    Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Markets Hold Ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 10:24 AM
        Gold trading
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 28, 2025 03:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.