Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it holds above the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may give back the advance from the November low ($2537) as it struggles to trade back above the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

The range-bound price action in gold may turn out to be temporary as it continues to hold below pre-US election prices, and the precious metal may no longer reflect the bullish trend from earlier this year amid the flattening slope in the moving average.

US Economic Calendar

Nevertheless, data prints coming out of the US may sway gold prices as the Federal Reserve pursues a neutral stance, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may push the central bank to the sidelines as the update is anticipated to show a 200K rise in November.

In turn, little signs of a looming recession may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep interest rates on hold in December, and the threat of a policy error may prop up the price of gold as the precious metal offers an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should if defend the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may struggle to retain the advance from the November low ($2537) amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

The price of gold may continue to track sideways as it holds within the range bound price action from earlier this week, but a close below the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the precious metal back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension).

Next area of interest comes in around $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but a close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar.

A breach above the November high ($2762) raises the scope for a test of the October high ($2790), with a break/close above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opening up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

