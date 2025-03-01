Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test

Gold broke an eight-week streak of gains this week with a strong sell-off from Tuesday into Friday. The question now is whether a deeper pullback can appear after one week of weakness.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:00 PM
Gold trading
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices had showed considerable strength since setting a higher-low at the FOMC rate decision in December, and for the eight weeks leading into last week, buyers continued to push.
  • As I had discussed on Monday before the reversal had begun, the $3k level is a major spot and that’s the type of price that could hinder bullish trends. The next four days were aggressively bearish for gold as the metal dropped all the way down for a test of the 2830-2834 support zone.
  • I look at gold in-depth each week during the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join the next one. Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Well, the streak is now over for gold. The metal had gained for each week in 2025 until last week’s sell-off, and bears didn’t hold back as it was an aggressive move that priced-in from Tuesday through Friday.

In the Monday article, I had highlighted how the $3k level in spot Gold could be a hindrance for bulls. A similar scenario showed at the $2k handle, with the 2011 high in spot gold printing $80 below a test of that major psychological level. That ended up holding as the high for almost nine full years, until the Covid backdrop in 2020 finally allowed for a test above $2k. But – even then – buyers were unable to leave the level behind, and that held as resistance for the next three-and-a-half years.

As we came into last year, that price was finally starting to gain acceptance from the broader market as it began to show as support. There were just two daily closes for spot gold below the $2k handle, which then catapulted into a 40% rally into the October high.

 

Gold Monthly Chart: The $2k Struggle into $3k Resistance

Screenshot 2025-02-28 161818Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Bull Pennant into Fresh Highs

 

The October high was just $10 inside of $2,800, which can be considered as a psychological level, in its own right. But for the past three weeks it was another rounded number that had held bulls back, and that was the $2,950 level. Bulls shied away from a test there two weeks ago and then finally tested above a week later. And then last week, Monday started with another test above $2,950 before bulls ultimately pulled away which allowed for that larger pullback to play out.

This can lead to the very operable question as to whether the bullish trend is over, and the answer that will need a bit more information. Much like we saw with the November sell-off, there’s remaining potential for support to play out at an area of prior resistance, and given the prior stalling at $2,790, there’s a nearby zone of interest for such with that price spanned up to the $2,800 level.

 

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-28 162505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Shorter-Term

 

At this point, buyers have softened the weekly low as prices have pulled back above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the November-February bullish move. There’s more support reference from that setup, with the 38.2% retracement plotting within the $2,790-$2,800 zone.

At this point, given the lower-low that printed on the daily after a failure from bulls to sustain the break above $2,950, there’s remaining pullback potential for gold. Lower-high resistance can be sought at the prior support of $2,888 up to the $2,900 psychological level. A hold there keeps the door open for a test of a lower-low. Alternatively, if bulls are able to force a break above that level, highlighted in red below, particularly in early-week trade, the look could shift to shorter-term higher-low support at that same zone to look for a move into and re-test of the $2,950 resistance area.

 

Gold Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-28 163344Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Gold XAU USD Gold Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Today 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 05:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
Yesterday 02:48 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after core PCE cools
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_02
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
By:
David Scutt
Today 09:00 AM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 05:35 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 04:10 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can US stocks rebound after Nvidia- and tariffs-driven drop?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.