Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally

The price of gold halts an eight-week rally as it continues to pull back from a record high ($2956).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:00 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold halts an eight-week rally as it continues to pull back from a record high ($2956).

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally

The price of gold starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it slips to a fresh weekly low ($2833), with the recent weakness in bullion pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its lowest level since December.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, the price of gold may fall towards the 50-Day SMA ($2770) should it continue to give back the advance from the February low ($2772), but the decline may turn out to be temporary if bullion respond to the positive slope in the moving average.

With that said, the price of gold may reestablish the upward trend from earlier this year as it continues to offer an alternative to fiat currencies, but the RSI may approach oversold territory should the bearish price series persist.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02282025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold may face a further decline as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, and a break/close below $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) may lead to a test of the February low ($2772).
  • Failure to hold above the 50-Day SMA ($2770) may push the price of gold towards $2730 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), but the recent weakness in bullion may turn out to be temporary should it track the positive slope in the moving average.
  • Need a move back above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to bring $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, with a breach above the February high ($2956) opening up $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
February 28, 2025 05:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
February 28, 2025 04:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    Gold_bar
    Gold Snaps, XAU/USD Working First Red Week of 2025
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 27, 2025 05:04 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 26, 2025 08:29 AM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 25, 2025 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.