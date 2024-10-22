Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Underway- Levels to Know

Gold prices broke major resistance last week with the rally already approaching initial resistance hurdles. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 22, 2024 7:39 PM
gold_08
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold breakout extends nearly 5.6% off October low- now testing initial resistance hurdles
  • XAU/USD risk for exhaustion- technical outlook remains constructive
  • Resistance 2743, 2804 (key), 3000/031– Support 2643/71 (key), 2524, 2431

Gold prices surged through the October opening-range high last week with XAU/USD rallying more than 4.3% since the start of October. A major technical breakout has already extended into the first resistance hurdle and the focus is on this week’s close to keep the immediate advance viable. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart into the close of the month.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart- XAU USD Weekly- GLD Trade Outlook- XAUUSD Technical Forecast- 10-22-2024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold Weekly Price Forecast we noted that XAU/USD was, “testing a critical resistance zone today / this week and the focus is on a reaction off this key threshold with the bulls vulnerable while below. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the 2517 IF gold is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2671 needed to keep the immediate advance viable / fuel the next leg in price.” Gold held below this key zone for nearly four-weeks before breaking out last-week with the advance already stretching into initial resistance objectives at the 200% extension of the 2022 advance at 2743.

While the breakout of uptrend resistance does threaten a sustained advance here, a breach / weekly-close above this level is needed to expose the next major technical consideration at the 2.618% extension of the 2022 decline near 2804- note that a slope parallel (red) converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and we’ll be looking for a larger reaction there IF reached. Once again, a topside breach of uptrend resistance there would threaten another accelerated advance towards the next measured move at 3000/0031.

Weekly support now rests back at 2643/71- losses should be limited to this zone for last week’s breakout to remain viable. Subsequent support rests at 2524 with longer-term bullish invalidation now raised to the April high at 2431- a close below this threshold would be needed to invalidate the October 2023 uptrend.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The Gold breakout has cleared confluent uptrend resistance with the rally now testing initial hurdles. The immediate focus is on this week’s close. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops, losses should be limited to 2643 IF gold is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2743 needed to keep the immediate advance viable.

Note that weekly momentum remains in deep overbought territory (latest RSI reading 81+) and the bulls are in control for now. Short-exposure is inadvisable as long as this condition remains- watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Gold Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Gold Economic Calendar- Key Data Releases 10-22-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.