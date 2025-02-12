Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory

The price of gold may attempt to retrace the decline from the record high ($2943) as long as the RSI holds in overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:00 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows as it continues to pull back from a fresh record high ($2942), but the weakness in bullion may turn out to be temporary as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still sits in overbought territory.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory

The recent rally in the price of gold appears to be stalling as it struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week, and failure to defend the weekly low ($2857) may pull the RSI back from overbought territory.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

A move below 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in gold like the price action from last year, but the ongoing change in US trade policy may continue to sway bullion as it fuels the threat of a trade war.

With that said, the price of gold may attempt to retrace the decline from the record high ($2943) as long as the RSI holds in overbought territory, but bullion may continue to give back the advance from earlier this month as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02122025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold gives back the advance from the weekly low ($2857) amid the failed attempt to close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), and lack of momentum to hold above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may push bullion back towards $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach below the monthly low ($2772) brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, but the price of gold may continue to trade to fresh record highs as longs as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 70.
  • Need a close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), to open up $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $3050 (100% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick

EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy

USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Approaches the Critical 90,000 Support Zone
Today 05:40 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action After CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 04:30 PM
Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
Today 04:08 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
Today 03:44 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI as yen drops across the board
Today 11:24 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory
By:
David Song
Today 06:00 PM
    gold_01
    Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:48 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      Yesterday 05:19 PM
        Research
        Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 10, 2025 10:37 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.