Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal

The price of gold seems to be reversing ahead of the record high ($2943) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory.

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

Recent price action warns of a larger pullback in gold as a bearish engulfing candlestick takes shape, and the move below 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a larger pullback in bullion like the price action from last year.

In turn, the price of gold may struggle to retain the advance from the start of the month as the RSI indicates a textbook sell-signal, but the weakness in bullion may turn out to be temporary as it continues to offer an alternative to fiat currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may establish a bullish trend in 2025 as it registers fresh record high prices this month, but the precious metal may face a further pullback if it struggles to defend the weekly low ($2857).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02142025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold carves a bearish engulfing candlestick following the failed attempt to close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), and failure to hold above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may push bullion back towards $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach below the monthly low ($2772) brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, but the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should it defend the weekly low ($2857).
  • Need a close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to open up $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $3050 (100% Fibonacci extension).

