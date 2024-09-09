Gold price forecast: Rangebound as traditional drivers take a backseat

Gold is moving to its own tune, not exhibiting the inverse relationship with the US dollar and US bond yields often seen going back decades. While there’s always the risk those key drivers could reassert themselves again, if they don’t, it may put more emphasis on technical signals and geopolitical developments than financial market movements this week.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 7:34 AM
gold_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold price rangebound between $2470 and $2531.81
  • Gold has not demonstrated a strong relationship with USD or US bond yields recently
  • US inflation reports and bond auctions could influence gold if they generate significant moves in FX and rates markets

Gold overview

Gold is moving to its own tune, not exhibiting the relationship with the US dollar and US bond yields often seen going back decades. While there’s always the risk those key drivers could reassert themselves again this week, if they don’t, it may put more emphasis on technical signals and geopolitical developments than financial market movements.

Gold technical picture

Gold is rangebound on the daily chart, sandwiched between $2470 on the downside and $2531.81 on the topside. Momentum indicators like RSI (14) and MACD are providing mildly bearish signals, although not to the point where you have high conviction on directional risks.

Gold Sep 9 2024

Zooming out a touch, you can see the price remains in an uptrend dating back to late June, attracting plenty of support in the subsequent months thanks to the proximity of the 50-day moving average.

Given how either side has been respected over recent weeks, range trading is favoured until see a break below $2470 or break above the record highs.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Gold ignoring historical drivers

As for key drivers, gold has no strong relationship with the US dollar index (DXY), 10-year US Treasury yields, US 10-year inflation-adjusted TIPS yields, US 10-year breakeven rates or the crude price over the past month with correlation coefficient scores ranging from +0.3 to -0.6.

gold relationships

The strongest positive relationship I could find was with AUD/USD, but I doubt the gold price has suddenly become a high beta play on the global growth outlook and risk appetite. With no obvious driver, that’s why I’m placing more weight on technical signals that anything else this week.

Managing event risk

If the inverse relationship with the US dollar index or positive relationship with US Treasury yields become evident again, keep a close eye on US consumer and producer price inflation released on Wednesday and Thursday, along with Treasury auctions for three and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The ECB rate decision on Thursday could also impact gold through FX and rates channels, although it would likely require a significant hawkish or dovish shock to meaningfully impact the gold price.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Yesterday 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
January 25, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
January 25, 2025 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
January 25, 2025 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
By:
David Scutt
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 24, 2025 05:44 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 23, 2025 10:44 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 23, 2025 10:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.