Gold Price Forecast: Has Gold Topped?

Gold has now put in two consecutive red bars on the weekly and that’s been rare as there’s only been two other occurrences of such in the past seven months. But it’s still too early to say that the metal has topped.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 9, 2024 5:00 PM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • There have been two large down days for spot gold over the past couple of weeks, and that’s built a shorter-term series of lower-lows and lower-highs.
  • To answer the question in the headline of this article, it’s still too early to say that gold has topped, and bulls showed another strong response to support at $2650 in late-week trade. But – next week’s price action will be key for that scenario. If sellers can push another lower-low while defending lower-highs, bearish themes in gold can take on more attraction and that could lead-in to deeper pullback scenarios.
  • Behind the push for next week will likely be US inflation data due for release on Wednesday and Thursday. And one of those large sell-offs mentioned above showed on the heels of Core PCE coming in above expectation.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold bulls have put in a massive lift so far this year, with the bullish trend expanding as much as 40% from the February low up to the high two weeks ago. Along the way, RSI went overbought on both the monthly and weekly charts and at this point, we’ve seen gold strength persist through both times of USD-weakness and USD-strength. Clearly, something major was behind the trend and that likely revolves around the Fed’s continued dovish stance, even in light of strong economic data.

Last week was the second consecutive red weekly bar in gold and that’s something that hadn’t happened since early-August. And in that prior episode, the sell-off was slight as each of those bars took on an indecisive nature. For legitimate pullbacks with two or more consecutive weeks of losses we have to go all the way back to May when, at the time, gold was trying to gain acceptance above the $2300 level.

 

Gold Weekly Chart

gold weekly 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold: It’s Still Overbought

 

From both the weekly and monthly charts of gold, it’s still overbought via RSI. And that’s been a recurring theme through this year and this highlights the downside of oscillators, in general. They can show context, but they’re not great for timing. Largely because a market continue to get even more overbought and that’s somewhat of the backdrop from the gold monthly chart, where overbought readings began to show in April when the metal was still working on the $2300 level.

But, with that said, it’s also opened the door to pullback potential and that’s been an active theme for the past couple of months.

The week of the FOMC rate cut gold tested $2600 for the first time ever and quickly pulled back. But – support then played around the $2550 level and a breakout followed. Then in late-September, gold stalled before a test of $2700 and, again, a pullback followed. This time, the $2600 level was defended in early-October around the release of US CPI. That again led to another bullish breakout and fresher all-time-highs.

Last week, it was the $2650 level that came into play to help hold the lows on both Wednesday and Thursday. That similarly led to a bounce and another test above $2700.

So, while there has been the pullback that likely is sourced from profit taking, there’s also been continued defense of the trend from bulls at big figures. And this suggests that buyers are not yet done.

 

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold: The Counter-Scenario

 

When asking a question as bold as ‘is the top in,’ it’s at least worth investigating what it would take to bring this to fruition. And to be clear, this doesn’t necessarily suggest bearish reversals are on the radar as first, bears would need to chew through pre-existing support structure to give that more life.

Shorter-term charts will generally be a bit noisier, but they can also give an early look at what might happen next.

And from the four-hour chart, a claim can be made that gold set a lower-low after holding at a lower-high at $2750, which traded late on Tuesday before election results started to come in.

For bears to take greater control, they’ll need to hold price below that level next week. Going even shorter-term, there was a hold on Friday morning of resistance at prior support, right around the $2708 level. But the reaction from that has since held a possible higher-low at the same $2685 level that was resistance in late-September. So, even that has some asterisks next to it.

But, for bears to take control the need to hold highs below $2750. The prior support at $2725 is still of interest and this can be used in a couple different ways. If the $2685 support holds and leads to a bounce up to $2725, then there’s a shorter-term manifestation of higher-highs and lows and that opens the door for support at $2708 or $2700. That would then set the stage for another test of $2725 or above. If bulls fail to then drive above $2750, then we’d have an element of failure that would show from the daily chart and that’s something that could speak to larger pullback or possibly even reversal scenarios.

If that scenario does play out, the next support to follow is down around $2600, with the $2602.71 level that held support after the CPI report in October sticking out.

 

Gold Four-Hour Chart

gold four hour 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Gold Talking Points:

  • There have been two large down days for spot gold over the past couple of weeks, and that’s built a shorter-term series of lower-lows and lower-highs.
  • To answer the question in the headline of this article, it’s still too early to say that gold has topped, and bulls showed another strong response to support at $2650 in late-week trade. But – next week’s price action will be key for that scenario. If sellers can push another lower-low while defending lower-highs, bearish themes in gold can take on more attraction and that could lead-in to deeper pullback scenarios.
  • Behind the push for next week will likely be US inflation data due for release on Wednesday and Thursday. And one of those large sell-offs mentioned above showed on the heels of Core PCE coming in above expectation.

Gold AD

 

Gold bulls have put in a massive lift so far this year, with the bullish trend expanding as much as 40% from the February low up to the high two weeks ago. Along the way, RSI went overbought on both the monthly and weekly charts and at this point, we’ve seen gold strength persist through both times of USD-weakness and USD-strength. Clearly, something major was behind the trend and that likely revolves around the Fed’s continued dovish stance, even in light of strong economic data.

Last week was the second consecutive red weekly bar in gold and that’s something that hadn’t happened since early-August. And in that prior episode, the sell-off was slight as each of those bars took on an indecisive nature. For legitimate pullbacks with two or more consecutive weeks of losses we have to go all the way back to May when, at the time, gold was trying to gain acceptance above the $2300 level.

 

Gold Weekly Chart

gold weekly 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold: It’s Still Overbought

 

From both the weekly and monthly charts of gold, it’s still overbought via RSI. And that’s been a recurring theme through this year and this highlights the downside of oscillators, in general. They can show context, but they’re not great for timing. Largely because a market continue to get even more overbought and that’s somewhat of the backdrop from the gold monthly chart, where overbought readings began to show in April when the metal was still working on the $2300 level.

But, with that said, it’s also opened the door to pullback potential and that’s been an active theme for the past couple of months.

The week of the FOMC rate cut gold tested $2600 for the first time ever and quickly pulled back. But – support then played around the $2550 level and a breakout followed. Then in late-September, gold stalled before a test of $2700 and, again, a pullback followed. This time, the $2600 level was defended in early-October around the release of US CPI. That again led to another bullish breakout and fresher all-time-highs.

Last week, it was the $2650 level that came into play to help hold the lows on both Wednesday and Thursday. That similarly led to a bounce and another test above $2700.

So, while there has been the pullback that likely is sourced from profit taking, there’s also been continued defense of the trend from bulls at big figures. And this suggests that buyers are not yet done.

 

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold: The Counter-Scenario

 

When asking a question as bold as ‘is the top in,’ it’s at least worth investigating what it would take to bring this to fruition. And to be clear, this doesn’t necessarily suggest bearish reversals are on the radar as first, bears would need to chew through pre-existing support structure to give that more life.

Shorter-term charts will generally be a bit noisier, but they can also give an early look at what might happen next.

And from the four-hour chart, a claim can be made that gold set a lower-low after holding at a lower-high at $2750, which traded late on Tuesday before election results started to come in.

For bears to take greater control, they’ll need to hold price below that level next week. Going even shorter-term, there was a hold on Friday morning of resistance at prior support, right around the $2708 level. But the reaction from that has since held a possible higher-low at the same $2685 level that was resistance in late-September. So, even that has some asterisks next to it.

But, for bears to take control the need to hold highs below $2750. The prior support at $2725 is still of interest and this can be used in a couple different ways. If the $2685 support holds and leads to a bounce up to $2725, then there’s a shorter-term manifestation of higher-highs and lows and that opens the door for support at $2708 or $2700. That would then set the stage for another test of $2725 or above. If bulls fail to then drive above $2750, then we’d have an element of failure that would show from the daily chart and that’s something that could speak to larger pullback or possibly even reversal scenarios.

If that scenario does play out, the next support to follow is down around $2600, with the $2602.71 level that held support after the CPI report in October sticking out.

 

Gold Four-Hour Chart

gold four hour 11824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Gold Gold Weekly Outlook XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.