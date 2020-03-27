Gold Miners Better Than Gold

As gold recovers it might be worth looking at gold miners

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 27, 2020 7:41 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The price of gold has soared over 8% so far this week versus the US dollar. The precious metal has recovered the lost ground from earlier in the month when investors sold out of gold to cover losses elsewhere or to hold cash in a worst-case scenario mentality. 

The number of coronavirus cases are continuing to escalate and the data coming through is starting to reveal the initial impact of coronavirus on the economy. It ain’t pretty. 
However, following a “whatever it takes” mentality from global central banks and $2 trillion in stimulus in the US, the selling of gold has eased off and buyers are returning to the traditional safe haven. Month to date Gold is trading +2% higher.

Gold & Oil benefits
Rising gold prices are beneficial for those firms that mine and produce gold.  Rock bottom oil prices are also an important part of the equation here, reducing input costs. Higher gold prices and lower fuel prices mean wider margins.

The benefit of gold stocks over physical gold right now it the additional benefit to margins from the lower oil prices. Both gold and gold stocks benefit from the rising price in gold, whereas only gold stocks offer the combined benefit of wider margins.

Workforce and the coronavirus outbreak is clearly an issue, these firms will need to take precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus at their operations but for those that can continue production and development work, now is a good time to do so.

Whilst the precious metal miners plunged on the back of falling gold prices last week, traders have been quick to jump in on the rebound.

Stocks to watch
Barrick Gold is already up 12% so far this month outperforming the broader UK market, which is down 15% so far this month. However, the stock is also up 25% from a six month low struck last week.
Barrick is by no means alone. Polymetal International’s share price has soared by 33% after plunging to a six-month low on 19th March.

Polymetal Int. levels to watch
Polymetal trades above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the daily chart, a bullish chart which is a rarity in this market!
Immediate support can be seen at 1272p today’s low, prior to 1255p (50sma) and 1222p (100 sma).
Resistance is at 1330p (today’s high) prior to 1346p (yesterday’s high) and 1392p (high 24th March)

Related tags: Mining Gold

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Mining articles

BHP share price pops on bumper profits and record dividend
By:
Joshua Warner
August 16, 2022 09:24 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Top nickel stocks: How to trade the surge in nickel prices
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 8, 2022 05:10 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Surging as Refiners Have Trouble Meeting Physical Demand
      By:
      March 24, 2020 09:48 AM
        A row of GPU graphic cards
        Miners, oil lift FTSE
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 4, 2020 05:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.