Gold Intraday Under Pressure as Stimulus Hopes Faded

Spot gold is under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to stop stimulus package discussions...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2020 12:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Under Pressure as Stimulus Hopes Faded

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is terminating the discussions with Democratic leaders regarding a new stimulus plan, until after the presidential election. Spot gold slid to a day-low near $1,973 after his announcement as stimulus hopes faded.

From a technical point of view, spot gold has resumed its recent downtrend as shown on the 4-hour chart. In fact, it has retreated after approaching a bearish trend line drawn from August's high. It has now broken below both the 20-period and 50-period moving averages, signaling a bearish bias. The level at $1,919 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while a break below the nearest support at $1,848 would open a path to the next support at $1,830.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Gold Commodities Trump

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Yesterday 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
May 30, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
By:
David Scutt
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
    Gold nuggets
    The mild rebound for gold and copper wreaks of a dead-cat bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 29, 2024 04:30 AM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 28, 2024 04:43 PM
        gold_09
        Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.