Gold Intraday Outlook Early Signs of a Change in Market Sentiment

Last week, we might have seen a change in market sentiment, with U.S. indices up and gold down...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 12:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday Outlook Apr 20: Signs of Change in Sentiment

The correlation between gold price and the U.S. equity markets had seemed to be positive recently, but this appears to have changed last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up 6.1% for the whole week on Friday, Dow Jones gained 2.2% and S&P rose 3.0%. Meanwhile, spot gold fell 0.8% week-on-week.

With a smaller-than-expected decline in China's March industrial production and U.S. jobless claims number retreating, the latest data might suggesting that the coronavirus impacts have peaked. It is worth noticing that the tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, which might point out that investors are buying high beta stocks amid improving market sentiment. It is still early to decide whether this would mark a turning point for gold, the intraday outlook for the precious metal does not look decent.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is under pressure as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has formed a double-top pattern, with the neck line broken, and is now trading within a bearish channel. The level at $1,691 may be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, and the first and second support are likely to be located at $1,672 and $1,663 respectively.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


For the longer term, it is worth noting that a bearish shooting star may have formed last week on the weekly chart, while the relative strength index keeps showing a bearish divergence. If it is a turning point for gold, we should see a follow-through bearish candlestick this week.  

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.