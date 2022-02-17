﻿

Gold higher on Russia/Ukraine geopolitical uncertainty

Markets strongly dislike uncertainty and therefore, Gold has moved higher. However, that can all change when the next headline hits the wires.

February 17, 2022 5:03 PM
Gold nuggets

After the FOMC minutes release, my colleague Matt Weller wrote a piece on how Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving higher based on the overall macro landscape, i.e. high inflation and rate hiking environment.  However, the moves in Gold today appears to be more tied to the Russian conflict with Ukraine rather than with the longer-term macro landscape. 

The headlines were rampant overnight, beginning with Russian claims that Ukrainian forces fired on them. Ukraine’s defense ministry later said that shelling from Pro-Russian forces stopped at 1:00PM local time. 

Jabs continued as the US got out of bed, with the US citing that Russia is moving toward an “imminent invasion”, as forces have been seen inching closer to the Ukrainian border and stocking up on blood.

Russian turned up the heat as they ousted the US Deputy Ambassador and responded to the US counterproposals.  Russia said that the growing US and NATO military activity is alarming, and that Russia’s red lines are being ignored. They also said that Russia will be forced to respond, including by implementing military technical measures, in the absence of the US to negotiate legally binding guarantees. 

How to start gold trading

Gold has been a beneficiary of the uncertainty surrounding the situation between Russia and Ukraine.  On February 11th, the yellow metal broke above a long-term symmetrical triangle it has been in since early in the pandemic.  Gold held the resistance at the prior highs of November 16th, 2021 near 1877.16, only to break above it today. There is a strong confluence of resistance just above at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the November 16th highs to the low on December 15th 2021, previous highs from June 1st, 2021, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the all-time highs in August 2020 to the lows in March 2021. This resistance is between 1911 and 1923.  Above there price can move to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the most recent timeframe and horizontal resistance between 1953.66 and 1959.34.

20220217 xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Gold now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

First support is at the previous highs near 1877.16.  Below there, price can fall back to the top downward sloping trendline of the long-term triangle near and the February 15th lows near 1844.61.  The next level of support isn’t until the 50-Day Moving Average at 1815.62 (see daily).

20220217 xauusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The sporadic headlines coming out of the markets this morning have caused a good deal of uncertainty around the Russia/Ukraine situation.  Expect the headlines to continue.  Markets strongly dislike uncertainty and therefore, Gold has moved higher.  However, that can all change when the next headline hits the wires.  Traders should be cautious during uncertain events and use proper risk management.

Learn more about metals trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Russia Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
April 5, 2024 05:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    japan_02
    USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
        downtrend chart
        US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.