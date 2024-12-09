Gold forecast: XAU/USD rises to key level ahead of big macro events

A shift in Beijing’s monetary strategy provided a boost to Chinese stocks and rippled through global markets, lifting commodity prices, including gold. Add geopolitical tensions from the Middle East to Europe, and it’s clear why safe-haven assets like gold saw a recovery. The week ahead, however, brings high-stakes events like interest rate decisions from major central banks and key US inflation data, all set to influence the gold forecast.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 9, 2024 5:00 PM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Precious metals gained ground throughout the European session on Monday and were still holding into the positive heading deeper into the US session. Gold and silver were buoyed by renewed optimism from China. A shift in Beijing’s monetary strategy provided a boost to Chinese stocks and rippled through global markets, lifting commodity prices, including gold. Add geopolitical tensions from the Middle East to Europe, and it’s clear why safe-haven assets like gold saw a recovery. The week ahead, however, brings high-stakes events like interest rate decisions from major central banks and key US inflation data, all set to influence the gold forecast.

 

China’s stimulus and central bank meetings

 

China is signalling a more relaxed monetary policy for the coming year, sparking hopes of further stimulus. Such measures could be a game changer for China’s stock market. It remains to be seen if it will help lift consumer confidence to the point that it leads to a rise in gold demand in China. For now, traders are buying gold in anticipation but don’t expect this to provide a lasting support. Support for gold will have to come from other factors, particularly if we hear significantly more dovish tones from other central banks meeting in the next couple of weeks – the ECB and Fed, in particular. As well as the ECB this week, the Bank of Canada and Swiss National Bank are all on deck with policy announcements. Should these institutions lean toward easing more than investors expect for 2025, it might further support gold’s appeal, especially amidst lingering geopolitical uncertainties. However, if we hear less-than-dovish remarks then this may not provide much support, if at all, to gold prices.

 

Gold traders looking ahead to CPI

 

Gold prices are stuck in a two-week range despite today’s 1.3% rise so far in the trading session. November marked a turning point with gold retreating from its October highs, ending a nine-month winning streak. This has left many investors adopting a “wait-and-see” approach. With the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year looming, the gold forecast hinges on these pivotal events. Will gold break out of its consolidation phase, or is a deeper correction on the horizon?

 

A stronger dollar could weigh on gold

 

While optimism around China’s stimulus boosted procyclical currencies, the Dollar Index remains near recent highs. A stronger dollar has been a significant headwind for gold, making it pricier for key consumers in China and India. Together, these nations account for over half the global jewellery market. Coupled with a shift toward riskier assets like tech stocks, gold’s allure has taken a hit. Even so, Monday’s recovery hints that gold’s consolidation might be nearing its end—though a confirmed breakout is still needed to reignite momentum.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical gold forecast: Key levels to watch

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold’s technical outlook looks unclear at this stage and more price action is needed to tip the balance either in the bulls’ or bears’ favour. So, let’s observe price action around some key levels on the gold chart to get a better idea of directional bias:

 

  • Initial resistance at $2668-$2670: marking the bearish trend of the wedge pattern, a close above this area could signal a bullish reversal
  • Key Range at $2708-$2725: This area was previously support and resistance, making it a logical target for those looking for a breakout from the falling wedge pattern.
  • Initial support at $2645: this was Friday’s high and where the 21-day exponential average comes into play
  • Next support at $2580: This was the area where the last recovery started from in mid-November. If we drop below this level, then this could pave the way to $2500-$2530, with long-term support near $2440-$2400 aligning with the 200-day moving average.

 

In Summary

 

The short-term gold forecast remains murky, with competing factors like a strong dollar, geopolitical uncertainties, and major economic data releases shaping market sentiment. While long-term trends favour gold, immediate resistance levels and waning momentum call for caution. Traders are likely eyeing the upcoming CPI report and ECB meeting for a clearer direction. However, the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week could ultimately be the decisive factor in gold’s next big move.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 14, 2024 05:00 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.