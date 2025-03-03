Gold forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but can gold miners finally catch up?

Attention remains firmly on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and ongoing tariff discussions. Additionally, the European Central Bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision, while a slew of key US macroeconomic data—culminating in Friday’s non-farm payrolls—will provide further direction to impact the gold forecast.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This morning was all about defensive stocks, as the likes of BAE Systems and Rheinmetall surged to send some of Europe’s major indices like the DAX and FTSE to new all-time highs. After Trump and Zelensky’s televised clash on Friday, most European countries have showed strong support for Ukraine with the UK promising to provide continuation of military aid, boosting the country’s defence capabilities and developing a "coalition of the willing" to defend Ukraine. As a result, investors have snapped up shares of defensive companies of expectations of increased military spending by governments. The developments have also helped to trigger a rebound in gold prices, after last week’s decline, which ensured a red weekly close. Intriguingly, several gold miners staged a rally on Friday, hinting that they may finally be ready to play catch-up with the underlying precious metal. As we head into a fresh trading week, attention remains firmly on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and ongoing tariff discussions. Additionally, the European Central Bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision, while a slew of key US macroeconomic data—culminating in Friday’s non-farm payrolls—will provide further direction to impact the gold forecast.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Technical gold forecast: XAU rebounds after retreating from overbought levels

 

A sharp recovery in US stock markets on Friday saw appetite for safe-haven assets wane, sending gold lower. The metal registered a 2.65% weekly loss—its first decline after eight consecutive weekly gains—as it retreated from severely overbought conditions. While gold has started this week on a firmer footing, the key question remains: can it sustain these gains, or will last week’s bearish signal pave the way for further declines? As I have repeatedly noted in recent weeks, a correction was long overdue to relieve extreme overbought conditions, even if I still anticipate gold to eventually push past the $3,000 mark.

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

On longer-term charts, gold remains overbought and still requires further consolidation or a price dip. However, on the daily time frame, the RSI is now sitting around 50 to 55, i.e., in neutral territory. That said, the breakdown of prior support zone at $2,877–$2,900 remains a concerning technical development insofar as the short-term XAUUSD forecast is concerned for the bulls. Unless gold swiftly recaptures this area today or later on in the week, a further decline towards $2,790 remains plausible, with even deeper support in the $2,710–$2,725 region also in play should selling pressure persist.

 

As a long-term gold bull, I would welcome a deeper pullback. It would allow stretched technical conditions to reset while also presenting an attractive entry point for those who have so far been reluctant to chase the rally.

 

GDX: A Glimmer of Hope for Gold Miners?

 

Friday’s price action in gold mining stocks and ETFs was particularly interesting. Despite gold declining, gold miners rallied—perhaps signalling a long-awaited turnaround in a sector that has struggled to keep pace with bullion’s meteoric rise.

 

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), one of the most widely followed gold mining ETFs, invests primarily in common stocks and depositary receipts of gold companies. Investors seeking exposure to gold through ETFs have faced disappointment, as GDX has consistently lagged behind the underlying metal. Despite gold repeatedly setting new highs in recent years, GDX remains a long way off its 2011 peak of $66.98 and has yet to even surpass its 2020 high of $45.78, let alone last year’s high of $44.22 set in October.

 

GDX

Source: TradingView.com

 

Nevertheless, the trend remains constructive. GDX is trading above its 200-day moving average and continues to print higher lows. On Friday, the ETF bounced precisely at key support within the $38.00–$39.00 region, where it initially gapped lower before rallying into the close. This bullish price action may indicate that GDX is finally gearing up to catch up with gold’s performance. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this long-overdue move materialises.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Precious metals Trade Ideas Trade War

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM
EURUSD Bitcoin Outlook: Rebounds Ahead of Trade Wars
Today 09:05 AM
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Rebound in Play After February Selloff
Today 05:06 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Bullish exposure to yen hits record high - COT report
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: AU GDP, US PMIs and NFP on tap
Today 12:20 AM
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Risks Wild Swings as Geopolitics, Trump Tariffs, and Key Data Collide
Today 12:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

trading floor
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Rebound in Play After February Selloff
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:06 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY forecast: Bullish exposure to yen hits record high - COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:25 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 06:00 AM
        Gold trading
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
        By:
        James Stanley
        March 1, 2025 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.