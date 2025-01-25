Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record

As central banks prepare for pivotal meetings this week, gold traders are eyeing both fundamental and technical signals. Can gold finally break through to a new record high, or will overbought technical conditions bring a pullback?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:00 PM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has been edging closer to record territory, with prices climbing higher for four consecutive weeks. While the October 2024 high of $2,790 remains unbroken, last week’s market movements reveal a complex interplay of factors for gold forecast. On one hand, reduced safe-haven demand provided some resistance to gains, but this was offset by heightened inflation concerns and a weaker US dollar. As central banks prepare for pivotal meetings this week, gold traders are eyeing both fundamental and technical signals. Can gold finally break through to a new record high, or will overbought technical conditions bring a pullback?

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Mixed Signals: Reduced Haven Demand?

 

In recent weeks, gold has navigated a delicate balance between safe-haven appeal and easing market fears. Heightened geopolitical risks and trade tensions have bolstered gold’s attractiveness, but last week’s de-escalation of tariff threats triggered a relief rally in financial markets, potentially dampening demand for haven assets. This dynamic was evident as the yen weakened on Friday, reflecting reduced risk aversion.

However, gold has remained resilient despite prior strength in the dollar and bond yields. If geopolitical risks continue to ease, a period of retracement and consolidation may emerge. Yet, with inflation concerns lingering, gold’s downside could be limited, as investors often turn to the metal as a hedge against rising prices.

 

Inflation Risks Loom Large

 

Gold’s historical inverse relationship with the dollar has been less pronounced in recent months. That said, the dollar’s sharp decline, spurred by softer rhetoric on tariffs, lent support to gold prices last week. Despite this, bond yields have begun to recover slightly, suggesting investor scepticism about the Federal Reserve’s ability to bring inflation under control.

This week’s FOMC meeting will be pivotal. If the Fed strikes a hawkish tone or signals limited rate cuts, gold prices may face short-term pressure. Additionally, the upcoming European Central Bank decision will further influence gold’s trajectory. While hawkish surprises could weigh on gold, dip-buyers may find opportunities if prices retreat to key technical levels.

 

Technical gold forecast: key levels to watch on XAU/USD

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical perspective, the trend on gold price remains bullish, but overbought conditions warrant caution. Immediate support lies in the $2,750 to $2,760 range, with stronger support around $2,710 to $2,725. A failure to hold these levels could signal a deeper correction, potentially altering the bullish narrative.

 

On the upside, a retest of the October 2024 peak at $2,790 remains the primary target for bulls. A break above this level would likely bring the psychological $2,800 barrier into focus, though profit-taking activity could emerge at this juncture. Traders should closely monitor potential reversal signals, as monthly and weekly charts still indicate overbought conditions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Trade Ideas Gold Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Today 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Yesterday 02:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 09:13 AM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
      By:
      David Song
      January 23, 2025 08:25 PM
        gold_01
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Trump Rally at Risk Into Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 23, 2025 01:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.