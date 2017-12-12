Gold extends drop ahead of US CPI and FOMC

Thanks to the ongoing rally on Wall Street and the dollar’s recent comeback, not to mention the ongoing craze in the cryptos, gold continues to remain largely out of favour.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2017 11:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Thanks to the ongoing rally on Wall Street and the dollar’s recent comeback, not to mention the ongoing craze in the cryptos, gold continues to remain largely out of favour. At $1236 per troy ounce, the yellow metal finds itself at its lowest level since mid-July. So far there are no clear signs to suggest that the rally on Wall Street is about to come to an abrupt end, and the same could be said about Bitcoin and other crypto currencies. The only real hope for gold is a potential fall in the dollar, which could boost the buck-denominated commodity. But over the past 12 trading sessions, the dollar index has only fallen 3 times and it is currently up for the sixth consecutive day. The bullish momentum for the dollar is building up, in other words. Investors are almost certain of a rate hike tomorrow by the Federal Reserve. Last Friday’s stronger US jobs report only helped to boost those expectations. But given that a 25 basis point hike is already priced in, it may be unable to push the dollar further higher when it happens. Still, the Fed’s policy statement, growth forecasts and/or the dot plots may prove to be more hawkish than expected, which could underpin the dollar further. In addition to the Fed meeting, we will have the latest inflation (Wed) and retail sales (Thursday) figures from the US, too, which could provide further volatility for the dollar and therefore gold.

Gold vs. Bitcoin

A lot has been made of the recent upsurge in Bitcoin and how this has impacted the demand for gold and silver. While I agree this may have caused some investors to move their funds away from precious metals and into the cryptos, given the underperformance of the former, gold and bitcoin are two different animals and one can never replace the other. Aside from their obvious “physical vs. digital” difference, the market characteristics of the two are very different, too. For example, Bitcoin tends to attract more speculative interest while for gold it is a combination of speculative and investment inflow. In addition, Bitcoin has a known finite total supply whereas no one knows the total supply of gold for certain. What’s more, gold investors whether using ETFs, futures or CFDs, are covered by anti-money laundering and other regulations, making it a safer form of investment in that regard than crypto currencies which are not regulated. However, all this doesn’t necessarily make gold a better investment as clearly Bitcoin has been outperforming not just precious metals but basically every other financial asset recently. Equally, though, the parabolic-like rally makes Bitcoin extremely risky for those late in the party. So, I would treat the two assets as completely different products rather than substitutes.

Thus for gold to turn bullish again, it will probably be because of a correction on Wall Street or a pullback in the dollar, rather than a crash in Bitcoin. Other factors that might help support gold and silver include, among other things, geopolitical risks, inflation, and a sustained increase in physical demand or restriction in supply. These factors are near impossible to predict. But, ultimately it will be the direction of the dollar and stock markets that gold and silver investors will need to concentrate on the most going forward. Clearly, at the moment the market environment is not favourable for gold and this is reflected in its falling prices. Consequently traders should continue to look for bearish setups until such a time we a clear reversal pattern emerges.

Related tags: Gold Commodities Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.