Gold drops to key support as Middle East fears subside

Crude oil and gold both fell further and stocks rallied after the US President made no mention of military action against Iran and called for peace.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2020 12:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil and gold both fell further and stocks rallied after the US President made no mention of military action against Iran and called for peace. Donald Trump added that Iran "appears to be standing down" after Tehran hit air bases housing US forces in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week. However, it remains to be seen whether the situation will now de-escalate further or we see further response from Iran.

Following Trump’s speech, gold fell back to retest the highs from last year and key support around $1555, where it bounced back slightly. The buck-denominated safe-haven metal was also hit by a surging US equity market and a rebounding dollar. The latter found support on the back of a solid jobs report from the AFP. This showed private US non-farm payrolls rose by more than 200 thousand last month, some 40K more than expected. If this is anything to go by, then Friday’s official non-farm payrolls report could beat expectations again.

Still, regardless of what happens in the short term, I remain fundamentally bullish on gold because of an overvalued US stock market and central banks’ desire to keep global interest rates at these extraordinary low levels. What’s more, there is the potential for the US-Iran situation to escalate.

Technicality, the above-mentioned $1555 level is pivotal and for as long as price holds above it, the potential is there for gold to extend its rally further despite the apparent de-escalation of the US-Iran situation. But if gold were to go back below the $1555 level and hold there then this could mark the end of the rally - at least for a while. In that case, we may very well see a correction before the rally potentially resumes at some point down the line. So, watch price action around $1555 closely this week.


Source: Trading View and City Index.

Related tags: Gold Iran Middle East

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.