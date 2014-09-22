Gold descends to new 2014 low

Gold (daily chart shown below) has continued its sharp descent of the past month-and-a-half and has begun the current trading week by establishing a new […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2014 2:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart shown below) has continued its sharp descent of the past month-and-a-half and has begun the current trading week by establishing a new low for 2014, just above the 1200 level.

The precious metal’s decline runs in close inverse correlation with the recent marked strength of the US dollar. This dollar strength is especially notable in the USD/JPY currency pair, which has continuously established new multi-year highs in recent weeks.

Having plunged below a large triangle consolidation pattern three weeks ago, the price of gold continued its bearish momentum to drop below 1265-area support and then the 1240 level that was the most recent major low hit in June.

2014-09-22-GOLD

Lending to the bearish technical picture is the fact that the 50-day moving average recently crossed decisively below the 200-day moving average, a condition that has not occurred since early 2013.

Currently, the precious metal continues to show strong downward momentum. The next major downside target resides around the 1180-area double-bottom low, which was last hit at the very end of last year.

Key upside resistance within the current bearish trend tentatively resides around the noted 1240 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.