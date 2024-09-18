Gold, crude oil trader playbook for whether the Fed goes 25 or 50

Crude oil and gold are being heavily influenced by the US interest rate outlook

Gold is more a play on yields and US dollar while crude is more to do with the economic consequences

A 50 basis point cut from the Fed is marginally favoured by traders in September

Buying dips in gold, selling rallies in crude oil is favoured

Overview

Crude oil and gold remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook like almost every other asset class, making Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy decision a key event for traders seeking fresh entry and exit points in both commodities.

This note will look at what’s been driving both markets, a scenario analysis of how they may react depending on what the Fed does, along with levels you should keep on the radar to help build trade setups around.

What’s driving gold and crude oil?

Correlation analysis shows both gold and crude oil are being influenced by the US interest rate outlook. The period being monitored is over the past 20 days, a rough measure of the relationship over the past month. Gold is on the left, crude on the right.

The top three panes are identical: year ahead Fed rate cut pricing, according to Fed funds futures (red), with US two (green) and 10-year Treasury yields (blue) the next after that.

For gold, the variables further down are US 10-year real yields (purple), as derived from TIPS markets, USD/JPY (black) and silver (yellow). For crude, the variables in order are Russell 2000 futures (black), AUD/USD (purple) and SGX iron ore futures (yellow).

Two things stand out immediately across both markets.

The first is both are being influenced by shifts in US interest rates, with gold typically moving in the opposite direction to yields while crude moves are often the same.

However, gold is much more of a pureplay on the rates outlook, as demonstrated with the strong inverse relationship with real yield and USD/JPY, and positive relationship with silver. In contrast, WTI comes across as a more cyclical play, as shown with the strong positive relationship with US small cap stocks, the Aussie dollar and industrial commodities such as iron ore.

The different drivers are important to remember when considering how gold and crude oil may respond depending on what the Fed chooses to do later today.

25 or 50? Here’s a gameplan

I favour the Fed delivering a 25-point cut with around 175-200 basis points of cuts forecast until the end of 2025. While more aggressive than the 125 basis points of cuts over the same timeframe the Fed signalled in June, the total would still be less than ~250 basis points currently priced into Fed funds futures.

It also has to be acknowledged that heading into the September decision, a 50-point cut is marginally favoured by OIS and futures traders. And regardless of whether its 25 or 50, the Fed will almost certainly signal a soft landing for the US economy. Remember that.

If the Fed cuts 50 and forecast easing along the same lines as market pricing, gold is likely to rally, potentially aggressively if it signals another supersized cut this year. But if the Fed goes 25 and fails to meet dovish market pricing, the prospect of a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields may pressure bullion prices near-term.

For crude, a 50 and aggressive rate cut profile is likely to support prices. There is a risk going big could spark recession fears, but the Fed’s forecasts are highly unlikely to show such an outcome. That’s also important if we see initial disappointment if the Fed goes 25; the prospect of a dovish Jerome Powell selling the soft landing narrative could easily see initial crude weakness reverse.

Gold remains biased higher

Gold delivered an obvious evening star pattern on the daily over the past three sessions. However, I’m putting less weight on the topping pattern given it likely reflects position hedging given the move went counter to the prevailing trend. RSI (14) remains in an uptrend with MACD confirming the bullish momentum signal. As such, it comes across as a buy-on-dips play.

On the topside, if the record highs at $2589.70 gives way, it’s likely we may see a run higher towards $2600 fairly quickly. From there, depending on your hold period, watch for price signals on shorter timeframes for clues on subsequent directional risks.

On the downside, the price bounced off minor support at $2560.17 on Tuesday. Below, $2531.81, the uptrend running from August 9 and 50-day moving average are the next levels of note.

Crude rebound not as impressive as it seems

Crude oil has staged an impressive rally from the lows struck on September 10, adding nearly 10%. However, underneath the surface the move has been far less impressive, accompanied by diminishing volumes. After being rejected again at former uptrend support on Tuesday, RSI (14) has also broken its modest uptrend, warning of waning bullish momentum. The price signals may not be as trustworthy as usual as traders move to the sideline before the Fed, but crude still comes across as a sell-on-rallied play.

On the downside, $67.65 has been a level the price has done a lot of work either side this month, making that a level of note. Below, the next target would be the September low of $64.05.

While a break above the uptrend located around $70.90 may prove to be tough going, if the price does manage to push higher, $72.34 and $76.42 are the first levels of note.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

