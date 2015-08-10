Gold bucks downtrend to touch highest level in three weeks

Gold (daily chart shown below) tentatively surged on Monday to hit its highest level since June 21, when a short-lived relief rally occurred one day […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 10, 2015 8:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart shown below) tentatively surged on Monday to hit its highest level since June 21, when a short-lived relief rally occurred one day after a rapid collapse brought the precious metal down to a new 5-year low. Monday saw spot gold briefly hit a high above 1108 before paring some of those gains by the afternoon.

Monday’s surge follows weeks of consolidation and a new 5-year intraday low of 1077 that was established in late July. In the process of that consolidation, the price of gold formed a classic bearish pennant pattern that, if it had been broken to the downside, would likely have served as a downtrend continuation towards lower lows.

Instead, Monday’s opposite breakout to the upside has tentatively invalidated the chart pattern and temporarily reinforced the key support zone around 1080-1085.

Gold Daily Chart

 

While the current rebound has provided a much welcomed respite from the sustained price dive of the past several weeks, however, this relief rally is not likely sustainable given the fundamental drivers underlying gold pricing.

Most notably, while the US dollar pulled back on Monday, the greenback should continue to see gains moving forward as the Fed enters into an impending cycle of tightening monetary policy, with the first rate hike expected to begin by the end of this year. Any continued strengthening of the US dollar will place continued pressure on the price of gold, potentially constraining any substantial recovery.

Therefore, pullbacks in the US dollar may temporarily boost gold prices, but if the greenback continues its run as expected, the upside for dollar-denominated commodities like gold should be limited. In the near-term, that limit should be around the 1142 resistance level, which was prior support before its breakdown in mid-July.

To the downside, the noted 1080-1085 support zone continues to be the price area to watch. Any sustained breakdown below that could send the price of gold tumbling down to the next major support levels at 1045 and then 1000, which is both an important psychological level as well as the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the latest rebound from this past March to May.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.