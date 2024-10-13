Gold, bitcoin bias turning bullish as price and momentum signals combine

Gold and bitcoin are not particularly correlated with any market right now, suggesting increased emphasis should be put on price signals when assessing trade setups in the week ahead. Having broken minor downtrends on Friday with gusto, the bias for both is higher near-term.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 11:53 PM
gold_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold and bitcoin have not been overly correlated with any market over the past month
  • Given the quiet data calendar this week, price signals may be more useful when assessing potential trade setups

Overview

Gold and bitcoin are not particularly correlated with any market right now, suggesting increased emphasis should be put on price signals when assessing trade setups in the week ahead. Having broken minor downtrends on Friday with gusto, the bias for both is higher near-term.

Gold, bitcoin not influenced by macro environment

The correlation analysis below tracking the rolling 20-day relationship with a variety of market variables shows both gold (LHS) and bitcoin (RHS) have been doing their own thing recently, showing little to no relationship with the US dollar, real or nominal US bond yields, US inflation expectations or other long duration assets like tech stocks.

gold bitcoin correlations Oct 14 2024

The lack of any meaningful correlation suggests that rather than trying to assess setups using macro events, the price action in these markets may be more useful for traders to consider.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Gold breaks downtrend, bearish momentum may be turning

The key reversal candle that I wrote about late last week proved to be a reliable signal for the price action on Friday, seeing gold break downtrend resistance dating back to the record high of late September.

With RSI (14) also breaking its downtrend, it looks like the mildly bearish picture of the past month is turning brighter for bulls, putting a retest of the record highs on the radar for traders. MACD is yet to confirm the signal, although it’s showing signs of bottoming.

Gold Oct 14 2024

We’ve seen a minor pullback in early Asia trade on Monday, seeing the price retest the minor uptrend from mid-September that provided support until broken early last week.

If the price holds above this level, consider buying above with a tight stop below for protection targeting a push towards the record high of $2685.7. If it were to be taken out, traders may look for a push towards $2700.

Bitcoin dip-buying preferred near-term

BTC Oct 14 2024

Bitcoin had a strong end to last week, bouncing from the 50 and 200-day moving averages after falling below them Thursday, completing a morning star pattern in the process.

The push higher saw the price break downtrend resistance dating back to late September, pushing above $62352.50 which acted as both support and resistance during periods over the past month.

Like price, RSI (14) also broke its downtrend, signalling a potential turn in bearish momentum. As yet, MACD has not confirmed the bullish signal, but it’s getting close.

Given the price action and momentum signals, buying dips is favoured in the near-term.

Those considering longs could buy around these levels or wait for a potential pullback towards $62352.50, allowing for a stop to be placed below the level for protection. Topside targets include $64458.70, $66480.80 and major downtrend resistance currently located around $68000.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Gold Bitcoin USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.