﻿

Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect

Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking long-running resistance. And that's before you consider fundamentals such as geopolitics, central bank purchases, limited mine development, rising inflation expectations and troubling fiscal outlooks from some of the world’s largest economies.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 5:51 AM
gold_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold and silver have broken long-running resistance zones, potentially explaining the bullish price action seen recently
  • Geopolitics, central bank purchases, limited mine development, higher inflation expectations and unsustainable government fiscal positions are also providing tailwinds
  • While gold and silver may be overbought and overextended near-term, it’s hard to ague with the price action – it’s been definitively bullish

Gold stages textbook breakout

Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect from a market that’s just broken long-running horizontal resistance.

gold apr 12

Gold had been bumping up against resistance around $2075 since late 2020, coiling within a series of uptrends. After a false break in December 2023, the puncturing of the long-running resistance zone fared better second time around, taking out the former high before a period of consolidation before launching higher yet again.

Considering how long the price was coiling below $2075, even a conservative estimate suggests the break could extend to above $2500.

Silver eyeing pandemic squeeze highs

Silver’s move is not dissimilar, although it remains someway off taking out the record high set in 2011. It had been battling sellers above $26 since 2021, coiling up within a triangle pattern dating back to the start of the pandemic. After breaking resistance, the explosive we’ve  seen has put the price on track to retest the pandemic era highs around $30. That’s silver squeeze territory, for those who remember.

An extension of where the price started coiling suggests such a test is likely, with a break above the pandemic highs opening the door to a possible extension towards the record highs just below $50.

silver apr 12

Elevated holding costs are not deterring buyers

As such, even before you consider fundamentals such as geopolitics, central bank purchases, limited mine development given previously depressed prices, rising inflation expectations and troubling fiscal outlooks from some of the world’s largest nations, what we’ve witnessed can be explained by technical factors.

Given the relentless nature of the move, it also suggests many traders believe that even with elevated holding costs stemming from higher interest rates, the benefits of buying gold and silver far outweigh the costs right now.

Positive, inflation-adjusted real bond yields and a stronger US dollar – traditional headwinds precious metals – are being overrun by other factors. That may not last, but you can’t dispute the price action. It’s definitive. Until that changes, dips are likely to remain shallow and infrequent.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Silver Commodities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: Charts point to extreme overbought levels – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 9, 2024 11:30 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD perks up, gold continues to defy gravity: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 8, 2024 10:56 PM
      gold_02
      Gold technical analysis: Overbought conditions need addressing
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 8, 2024 03:30 PM
        Research
        US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 8, 2024 03:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.