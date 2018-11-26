Global markets rally in an optimistic start to the week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 26, 2018 12:38 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Optimism was the name of the game in trading on Monday as the FTSE joined its European peers rallying higher. As shoppers were taking advantage of Cyber Monday discounts, bargain hunters were also scouring global markets. On the FTSE, rebounding oil prices, boosting oil majors and a strong showing from financials overshadowed a drop in base metal prices dragging on the miners.

Banks put in a noticeably strong performance with the likes of HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays dominating the upper reaches of the FTSE. Banks surged thanks to a double whammy of Brexit optimism, following the signing off the Brexit deal by EU leaders, and the spill over effect from Italy potentially avoiding disciplinary procedures from Brussels.

Italian banks jump on Italian budget progress

The Italian banking sector enjoyed its best session since June amid signs that the Italian government was bowing to pressure over its excessive spending plans. Rome’s draft budget had put the country on course for disciplinary action from Brussels. Talk today of reducing next years budget deficit to as low as 2% of GDP down for 2.4% in the original draft budget, is definitely a step in the right direction. Not only is it a sign at the 11th hour of the Italian government showing a more conciliatory tone, but it is also a significant climb-down. Reducing the budget deficit by 0.3% - 0.4% would make a difference to Italy’s position, particularly given that the vulnerability of the Italian economy.

Draghi sends euro lower

The euro surged early on, on signs of progress in Italy; however, pulled off session highs later in the day. Weaker than forecast IFO business sentiment data, in addition to Draghi’s acknowledgement of a recent softening in eurozone data unnerved euro traders sending the euro lower. Whilst underlying drivers of domestic demand continue, risks relating to protectionism, global growth and market volatility remain prominent. With the additional help of a slightly stronger dollar, the euro has given up all its gains and is back at break even.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday keep retailers in focus

Retailers were in focus on both sides of the Atlantic, as spending figures came rolling in from across the weekend. With US consumers spending 24% more than a year ago the likes of Amazon were moving higher. Black Friday sales in the US reportedly hit $6.2 billion, whilst UK sales are expected to touch £7.7 billion from Friday through to Monday. Given the struggles that the UK high street has suffered across the year, these figures could be an encouraging sign that the retailers are off to a strong start to the all-important holiday season. However, the data could also be a sign that the consumer is becoming savvier and taking advantage of significant discounts ahead of a notoriously expensive few weeks.

Related tags: Barclays Abe UK 100 Italy Europe Oil

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.