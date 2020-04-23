Germany between hope and fear

In Germany, the lockdown easing is under way but Confidence is falling.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2020 4:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Germany between hope and fear

In Germany, the lockdown easing is under way as shops have been allowed to open, and people are required to wear face masks in public as a compulsory act. However, May Gfk Consumer Confidence fell unexpectedly to -23.40 this morning as it was anticipated at -1.8. It was at 2.3 in April.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD has escaped from triangle pattern in place since March and remains capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area between 50 and 30. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1030. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.0780 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Germany

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
Today 03:23 AM
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
Today 02:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH uptrends under threat as dollar rally splutters
Today 01:57 AM
NZD, AUD take the lead in quiet trade but USD may not be done yet
Yesterday 10:12 PM
GBP/USD drifts lower amid a lack of data
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could reach $80
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.