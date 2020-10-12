German Wholesale prices on the upside
Earlier this morning, German September Wholesale prices were released at +1.8%, vs -1.6% on year expected. On a monthly basis, they were released at +0.0%, vs +0.2% expected. Tomorrow, September inflation rate will be published.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD stands above a strong horizontal support at 1.1795 and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1795. The nearest threshold would be set at Oct. 9 top at 1.1830 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1855.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD stands above a strong horizontal support at 1.1795 and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1795. The nearest threshold would be set at Oct. 9 top at 1.1830 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1855.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 01:00 PM
Today 11:30 AM
Today 06:20 AM
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 02:25 AM
July 17, 2024 11:18 PM