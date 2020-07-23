German Consumer Confidence above expectations
This morning, the August German Consumer Confidence was released at -0.3, well above the -4.5 expected. It stood at -9.4 in July.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 and a second one would be set at September 18 top at 1.1800 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 and a second one would be set at September 18 top at 1.1800 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM