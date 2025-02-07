GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD holds below the January high (1.2576) following the failed attempt to close above the 50-Day SMA (1.2497).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:15 PM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD holds below the January high (1.2576) following the failed attempt to close above the 50-Day SMA (1.2497), and the exchange rate may give back the rebound from the monthly low (1.2249) as it struggles to retrace the decline following the Bank of England (BoE) rate-cut.

GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD seems to be unfazed by the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it trades within yesterday’s range, and it remains to be seen if the update will sway the Federal Reserve as the economy adds 143K jobs in January versus forecasts for a 170K print.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

Recent remarks from Fed Vice-Chair Philip Jefferson suggest the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as ‘I continue to see a gradual reduction in the level of monetary policy restraint placed on the economy as we move toward a more neutral stance as the most likely outcome,’ with the official going onto say that ‘in considering additional adjustments to the federal funds rate, I will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks’ while speaking at Lafayette College.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02072025

In turn, the semi-annual testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell may influence foreign exchange markets amid the change in US trade policy, and more of the same from Fed officials may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates in 2025.

With that said, GBP/USD may stage further attempts to test the January high (1.2576) should Chairman Powell retain a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2497) amid the failed attempt to close above the moving average.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02072025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week as it pulls back ahead of the January high (1.2576), with a break/close below the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone bringing the 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region on the radar.
  • A breach below the monthly low (1.2249) raises the scope for a move towards the January low (1.2100), but GBP/USD may continue to gut check the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2497) should it struggle to close below the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone.
  • A push above the January high (1.2576) opens up the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM
EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
Today 08:01 AM
USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
Today 04:51 AM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
Today 04:39 AM
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM
GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
Yesterday 10:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Today 04:15 PM
    adp_04
    USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:39 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        Yesterday 08:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.