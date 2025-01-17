GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

GBP/USD continues to pullback from the weekly high (1.2307) as the UK Retail Sales report shows an unexpected 0.3% decline in December.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:50 PM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to pullback from the weekly high (1.2307) as the UK Retail Sales report shows an unexpected 0.3% decline in December, with the recent weakness in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) toward oversold territory.

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

In turn, GBP/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2580) as it fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the November 2023 low (1.2096) as it still holds below the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

At the same time, a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in GBP/USD like the price action from last year, but data prints coming out of the UK may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Bank of England (BoE) voted 6 to 3 in December to retain the current policy.

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 01172025

Looking ahead, the UK Employment report may encourage the BoE to keep interest rates on hold should the update show a further expansion in job growth, and a positive development may curb the recent weakness in the British Pound as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) pledges to ‘decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting.’

With that said, GBP/USD may face range bound conditions should it defend the monthly low (1.2100), but a weaker-than-expected UK Employment report may fuel the recent decline in the exchange rate as it boosts speculation for a BoE rate-cut.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 01172025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week after failing to trade back above the 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the November 2023 low (1.2096) should it continue to give back the advance from the monthly low (1.2100).
  • A breach below the 2023 low (1.2037) opens up the 1.1780 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1840 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) zone, but GBP/USD may face range bound conditions if it defends the monthly low (1.2100).
  • Need a move back above the 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region to bring the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly high (1.2576).

Additional Market Outlooks

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High

USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Today 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
By:
Michael Boutros
January 15, 2025 02:02 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 15, 2025 09:33 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 13, 2025 05:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.