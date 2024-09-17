GBPUSD Outlook: Monetary Policies in Focus

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD is trading on bullish grounds ahead of the monetary policy decisions and outlooks of the Fed and Bank of England.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 17, 2024 1:05 PM
united_kingdom_05
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • GBP CPI and Core CPI y/y on Wednesday
  • Fed Rate and FOMC Meeting on Wednesday
  • BOE Monetary Policy on Thursday
  • GBP Retail Sales on Friday

GBPUSD Outlook: target-rate-probabilitie 67

Source: CME Fed Watch Tool The key event driving market sentiment this week is the highly anticipated Fed rate decision. With a 67% market expectation for a 50bps rate cut, markets are looking for an aggressive start to the easing cycle. However, uncertainties remain as inflation hasn't yet aligned with target levels, the labor market is showing resilience, and the services sector remains strong. These factors raise questions about the likelihood of a rate cut exceeding 25bps. GBPUSD Q2

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

As for the British pound, market consensus leans toward a rate hold in Thursday's BOE meeting, reflecting the BOE's cautious approach to monetary easing. However, recent labor market data showing a significant drop in claimant count from 102.3k to 23.7k, combined with stagnant GDP growth (0.0% monthly change), opens the door for a more dovish statement and outlook from the BOE for the remainder of the year.

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD – Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-09-17_13-44-26

Source: Tradingview

After correcting from its 1.3266 high, GBPUSD found strong support at the upper boundary of its 15-year consolidation near the 1.30 level, reinforcing its positive breakout.

On the upside, a move above the recent 1.3266 high could face resistance around the 2009 lows, between 1.3430 and 1.3770.

On the downside, a break back inside the consolidation below the 1.30 level could see support at 1.29-1.2890 and 1.28 before signaling a potential bearish shift within the broader consolidation pattern.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Technical Tuesday GBP USD BOE FOMC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

gold_02
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday - October 15, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    EURUSD Forecast: Pricing in the Rate Cut Case
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    October 15, 2024 08:03 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBPUSD Forecast: Hawkish Fed Strengthens Resistance Levels
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 1, 2024 09:00 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast – Technical Tuesday, August 13, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 13, 2024 03:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.