GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels to Watch

GBPUSD outlook: Non-Farm Payrolls halted 3-month highs, what’s next for CPI and FOMC?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 2:30 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events this week:

  • UK GDP
  • U.S consumer price inflation
  • Federal Funds rate and FOMC Projections

The recent addition of 272,000 jobs in May, as reported in the latest non-farm payroll results, halted the GBPUSD’s uptrend at the 1.2821 high, with a drop towards the 1.2690 low. The market sentiment for a Fed rate cut in July has also diminished. Negative expectations for the UK GDP on Wednesday predict a drop towards 0.0%, yet the greater market focus is expected with the release of U.S price inflation figures and the Fed Fund rate and projections.

Despite negative growth indicators from last week's ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job openings, positive data from ISM services PMI and non-farm payrolls have shifted sentiment towards a possibly hawkish outlook. The Federal Funds Rate is expected to hold at 5.5%, yet FOMC projections are expected to lead the higher share of volatility.

With respect to the monthly consumer price inflation, a 0.2% drop is expected this week, with yearly and core CPI stabilizing, potentially favoring the GBPUSD’s uptrend.

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

GBPUSD Outlook GBPUSD_2024-06-10_16-02-14

Bullish Outlook:

Taking the Fibonacci extension tool from the October 2023 low, March 2024 high, and April 2024 low, the potential resistance levels are the following:

• 1.2830: aligns with the 0.618 extension level

• 1.2890: aligns with the 2024 High

• 1.2970: aligns with the 0.786 extension level

Bearish Outlook:

Taking the Fibonacci retracement tool from the April 2024 low towards the June 2024 high, the potential support levels are the following:

• 1.2680: aligns with the 0.272 retracement level along with the previous trend’s wave 4

• 1.2630 area: aligns with the 0.382 retracement and May 2024 high

• 1.2560: aligns with the 50% retracement level and bottom-end of the up-trending parallel channel

With respect to the relative strength index indicator, the RSI 14 is hovering near the neutral 50-zone

The charts are gearing up for high volatility, and the 5.5% rate hold is likely to be priced in by the time of its release. The usual priced in effects are expected to set the stage for opposing trends before the subsequent FOMC speech, potentially favoring the uptrend of the GBPUSD right before the speech and projections.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: GBP USD FOMC CPI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips amid a cautious mood ahead of this week's FOMC meeting
Today 01:28 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: A volatile start to week to bears’ delight
Today 05:53 AM
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 02:21 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
By:
David Scutt
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 4, 2024 08:30 AM
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tests 1.28 Resistance, UK Election in One Month
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 1, 2024 08:00 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 30, 2024 02:11 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.