GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD steady below 1.27 despite Trump’s tariff threats. Oil rises US imposes more sanctions on Iran.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Yesterday 10:00 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD steady below 1.27 despite Trump’s tariff threats

  • Trade tariff worries drive USD safe-haven flows
  • BoE’s Huw Pill speaks
  • GBP/USD failed to retake 1.27

GBP/USD rose to a 10-week high on Monday before slumping lower to its current level around 1.2630 amid a cautious market mood.

Trump has dampened risk appetite, Supporting the US dollar on renewed trade tariff wallet worries. Trump warned that trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada would proceed as planned despite the countries' efforts to increase border security. The announcement is driving safe-haven demand into the US dollar.

The dollar is rising but still trades down 3% from its January peak following a raft of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, which has fueled concerns over the economic outlook. Today, attention will be on U.S. consumer confidence, which is expected to fall to 103 in February. The data comes after Michigan's confidence slumped to a 15-month low at the end of last week, and PMI data pointed to deteriorating confidence in business.

In recent sessions, upbeat data has supported the pound, including stronger-than-forecast retail sales and services PMI data. The UK economic calendar is quiet. Instead, a speech by BoE chief economist Huw Pill could offer some guidance over the outlook for rate cuts. The BoE cut rates by 25 basis points in its February meeting and raised its inflation outlook. CPI rose to 3% YoY in January. This poses a headache for the central bank as it weighs up easing monetary policy further.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has rebounded over 4% from its 1.21 January low, but bulls appear to be running out of steam. Buyers need to rise above the 1.2650-90 zone, the 100 SMA, and the 2025 high to create a higher high and extend the bullish run.

Sellers would need to take out the 1.25 round number and the 50 SMA at 1.2470 to take a leg lower.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil rises US imposes more sanctions on Iran

  • US applies new sanctions on Iran’s oil trade
  • API oil inventory data is due later
  • Oil trades in a tight range

Oil prices are rising for a second day on Tuesday amid fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran which increased concerns over tighter supply.

The US applied new sanctions on more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies for their role in transporting Iranian oil. This marks the second round of sanctions as President Trump aims to bring Iran’s crude exports to 0. Iran is the third largest producer in OPEC, with an output of 3.2 million barrels per day in January.

Meanwhile, traders are also eyeing a potential peace deal regarding Ukraine, which could result in eased sanctions on Russia, potentially boosting its oil exports. Increased supply to the market could pressure prices

Oil demand from the West remains solid. However, any further signs of the US economy slowing could unnerve the oil market. API US oil inventory data will be released later today.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Oil forecast – technical analysis

After falling back below the 200 SMA, oil is consolidating between 70 – 73. The price trades below its 50, 100 and 200 SMAs. The RSI is below 50 supporting further losses.

Bears have probed a break below its current range and will need a meaningful break below 70 – 69.90 to confirm a bearish continuation towards 68.40. Below here 67 comes into play.

On  the upside, buyers would need to rise above the 50 SMA and horizontal resistance at 73.00 to break out to the upside and expose the 200 SMA at 74.00 ahead of horizontal resistance at 75.00.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

 

Related tags: GBP USD Oil Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    germany_01
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 24, 2025 11:08 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 21, 2025 09:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.