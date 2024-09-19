GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises post-Fed & ahead of the BoE rate decision

Fed cuts by 50 bps to kick-start an easing cycle

BoE is expected to leave rate unchanged at 5%

GBP/USD looks to 1.33

GBP/USD is heading higher after a bumper-Fed rate cut, and as attention turns towards the Bank of England.

The Fed slashed rates by 50 basis points, bringing them to 4.75%—5%, and signaled that it was starting a rate-cutting cycle after keeping them at a 22-year high for the past 12 months.

The Fed said that it now sees inflation and labour market risks as balanced. The dot plot pointed to two further 25 basis point rate cuts this year, most likely in November and December which aligns with what the market has priced in.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5% after reducing rates by 25 basis points in the previous meeting.

The decision comes as inflation hasn't eased enough to warrant further rate cuts just yet. Data yesterday showed that while the UK CPI remained at 2.2%, service sector inflation rose to 5.6%.

The market will be looking for hints from Governor Andrew Bailey over whether the central bank will likely cut rates again in November. That said, economists expect little change to guidance after the central bank said that it would adopt a meeting by meeting approaching in August.

Bank of England governor Bailey said at Jackson Hole last month that rate-setters need to be cautious as the job is not yet completed, although he signaled growing confidence that a second round of inflation effects was smaller than expected.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades above its rising trendline dating back to the end of April and above its upwards sloping 50 & 200 SMAs.

The price briefly rose to a 2024 high of 1.33 before falling back. Bulls are once again testing 1.3250-65 region, the August high. A rose above opens the door to 1.33 and on to 1.34.

On the downside, immediate support can be seen at 1.3150, the weekly low, with a beak below here bringing 1.30 into focus. Should sellers take out this level, it creates a lower low.

Oil rises after bumper Fed rate cut

Fed cut rates by 50 bps, which could boost economic activity.

China’s demand outlook remains week

Oil recovers above 70 but downtrend remains for now

Oil prices are rising following a large interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve. However, gains were capped by ongoing concerns surrounding the Chinese demand outlook.

The central bank cut interest rates by 0.5%, which is set to boost economic activity in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, lifting energy demand.

However, the demand outlook for China is less encouraging and continues to weigh, limiting the upside.

Data earlier in the week showed that oil refining output in China slowed for a fifth straight month in August, and industrial output growth also slowed to a five-month low.

Elsewhere, markets are also keeping an eye on events in the Middle East following the explosion of walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah and following a similar explosion the previous day. With blame falling on Israel, concerns of the conflict widening are increasing the risk premium on oil.

Data from the EIA noted that stockpiles had dipped to their lowest level in a year last week while fuel inventories rose.

The EIA data showed that crude inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels to 417.5 million barrels in the week ending September 13th, well below a 500,000 barrel draw forecast.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil trades below its falling trendline, 50 & 200 SMA. The price has recovered from the September low of 65.50, rising above 70 per barrel as buyers look towards the 71.50 -72.50 resistance zone. A rise above here negates the near term down trend and opens the door to 75.00 the falling trendline and 50 SMA.

Failure to rise above 71.50-72.50 could see oil head back towards support at 67.50. Below here 65.50 the September low come back into play.