GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 8:32 AM
1 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls to a fresh 6 month low with PMI data due

  • UK services PMI is expected to fall to 47.2 in September
  • US ISM services PMI & ADP payrolls are due
  • GBP/USD falls towards 1.20

The US dollar is falling for a third straight session UN persistent U.S. dollar strength and as investors look ahead to a busy day on the economic calendar.

First up, UK services PMI data is expected to show a sharp contraction, falling to 47.2 in September, down from 49.5 in August, marking the sharpest slowdown as customers rein in spending due to higher borrowing costs and subdued business confidence. The data adds to mounting evidence that the UK economy contracted in the third quarter and could be heading for a recession in the second half of the year.

With inflation cooling and concerns rising over a prolonged economic slowdown, the market is convinced that the BoE has reached the end of its hiking cycle, which is keeping pressure on the pound.

This is in sharp contrast to the US dollar, where a resilient US economy and hawkish Fed comments lifted the 10-year treasury yield to a 16-year high and has fueled bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Data yesterday showed that the number of job openings in the US jumped in August to 9.61 million, well ahead of the 8.8 million expected.

The latest jobs data shows that the market is withstanding the Federal Reserve's aggressive hiking cycle. This matters because the labour market is closely monitored by the Fed as it tries to fight inflation.

Attention will now turn to the ADP private payroll report, which is expected to show that job creation eased to 153,000 in September, down from 177,000. A higher-than-expected increase could support wage growth and consumption and a more hawkish Federal Reserve

However, ISM services PMI will also be in focus and is expected to ease slightly to 53.6 from 54.5. The services sector in the US accounts for around 75% of the US economy, so stronger-than-expected growth could add to the higher rates for longer narrative.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD continues to trend lower to a new 2023 low. The 50 sma has crossed below the 100 sma, and the 20 sma has crossed below the 200 sma in bearish signals. However, the RSI is deeply oversold so sellers should be cautious.

Bears could now target 1.20, the psychological level, for 1.1915, the February’22 low, before bringing 1.1859, the March low, into focus.

Buyers could look to retake 1.21, last week’s low, to be able to extend gains towards 2.2180, last week’s high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil resumes its decline ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

  • Oil trades around 5% lower since last Thursday on demand worries & USD strength
  • OPEC+ is not expected to adjust output levels
  • Oil tests 87.80 support

Oil prices are resuming their decline amid concerns over high interest rates for longer, hurting the demand outlook and as investors look ahead to the OPEC meeting.

Oil prices have dropped around 5% since Thursday on fears over the impact that higher US interest rates will have on growth, reducing oil demand. These concerns overshadowed worries about tight supply, which had driven oil prices sharply higher since June.

Upbeat data from the US has prompted a sharp rise in treasury yield and boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Not only could this slow down economic growth, but it's also caused a sharp rise in the US dollar, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Looking ahead to the OPEC meeting, the group is expected to keep output policy unchanged after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts to the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia is expected to raise its November final selling price of our light crude to Asia for a fifth straight month as crude supplies are expected to remain tight.

In addition to the OPEC meeting, EIA inventory data will also be closely watched. According to API data, crude stockpiles fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week ending Sept 29. Analysts are expecting crude oil inventories to fall by around 500k.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil ran into resistance at 94.63 and rebounded lower, breaking below the 20 sma. The RSI is neutral, giving away few clues. The price is testing 87.80 support, last week’s low. A break below here and 87.15, yesterday’s low exposes the 50 sma at 84.70, which is also the August high.

Should support at 87.80 hold, buyers will need to rise above the 20 sma at 89.45 to extend gains towards 92.40 the September 19 high, before bringing 94.65 back into play.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas GBP USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
Today 05:05 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:29 AM
NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
Today 01:51 AM
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM
USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 2, 2023 07:10 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 29, 2023 07:24 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 28, 2023 10:01 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 27, 2023 07:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.