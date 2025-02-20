GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation

GBP/USD may attempt to further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it appears to be trading within an ascending channel.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:22 PM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2647) following the kneejerk reaction to the rise in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may attempt to further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it appears to be trading within an ascending channel.

GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation

Keep in mind, GBP/USD closed above the 50-Day SMA (1.2465) for the first time since October as it retraced the decline following the Bank of England (BoE) rate-cut, and it seems as though the exchange rate will no longer track the negative slope in the moving average even as the central bank insists that ‘a gradual and careful approach to the further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint is appropriate.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

However, signs of persistent inflation may sway the BoE as the UK CPI climbs to 3.0% in January from 2.5% per annum the month prior, with the core rate widening to 3.7% from 3.2% during the same period.

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 02202025

In turn, the BoE may move to the sidelines at its next rate decision on March 20 as ‘monetary policy will need to continue to remain restrictive for sufficiently long until the risks to inflation returning sustainably to the 2% target in the medium term have dissipated further,’ and it remains to be seen if the update to the UK Retail Sales report will influence the central bank as household spending is expected to increase 0.3% in January following the 0.3% contraction the month prior.

Meanwhile, a rebound in UK household spending may keep GBP/USD afloat as raises the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) scope to further combat inflation, but a weaker-than-expected retail sales report may drag on the British Pound as it fuels speculation for another BoE rate-cut.

With that said, GBP/USD may consolidate over the remainder of the week as it fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week, but the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it appears to be trading within an ascending channel.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02202025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD appears to be trading within an ascending channel as it climbs to a fresh weekly high (1.2647), with a break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone bringing the December high (1.2812) on the radar.
  • A breach above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) opens up the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) area, but lack of momentum to break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone may pull the exchange rate back towards channel support.
  • GBP/USD may threaten the ascending channel should it fail to hold above the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension)

Additional Market Outlooks

AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Unfazed by CPI as Trump Tariffs Loom

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:57 PM
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
Today 05:44 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
Today 05:00 PM
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 03:57 PM
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
Today 12:30 PM
USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
Today 09:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 01:51 PM
      Market chart
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
        100USD_buildings
        GBPUSD, USDCAD Outlook: Dollar Loses Market Steam
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 17, 2025 08:11 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.