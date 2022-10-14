GBP/USD drops as UK PM sacks Chancellor Kwarteng

But there is arguably an even larger elephant in the room…

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 14, 2022 1:00 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP/USD was down about 130 pips on the session at the time of writing on Friday afternoon. This comes after under-pressure UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her also-under-pressure Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng. There were lots of rumours on Thursday that this would happen, which saw the cable and FTSE stage a relief rally. But now that the news has been confirmed, the GBP/USD has reacted in a very typical way: down. In other words, it was a case of buy the rumour, sell the news for the cable.

What’s next?

The market will be asking lots of questions. Who is Kwarteng going to be replaced by? What changes will the new Chancellor bring to the mini budget? All these changes and the U-turns within the first month of the new PM Liz Truss’s reign raises serious question marks about her longevity in the job, and even raises the prospects of a general election.

So, in addition to everything else, there is the added political uncertainty hanging over the economy, which is not going to benefit anyone.

But there is arguably an even larger elephant in the room…

The Bank of England’s temporary bond buying is going to end today. What will this mean for borrowing costs, and mortgages… and by extension the pound and FTSE? In short, lots of uncertainty, which means more downward pressure.

 

BoE, what you gonna do?

As mentioned, the Bank of England’s temporary bond buying is going to end Friday. We are already seeing renewed selling of the pound while the FTSE has started to come off its highs after rallying sharply on Thursday, in reaction to the news of Kwarteng’s sacking.

With the BoE no longer going to be purchasing long-dated bonds, will we see yields start to head higher again?

The US dollar is continued to apply pressure on the GBP/USD, after a stronger CPI report raised expectations for more rate aggressive rate increase from the Fed.

In the UK, the political turmoil and a near 10% inflation rate means consumer and business budgets will continue to get stretched as we head towards the winter months.

Unless the new Chancellor cuts back on the government’s expected spending plans sharply, there is a risk that bond yields will rise further.

In any event, don’t expect yields to go down sharply and soon. The BoE has to keep on hiking interest rates because of the very high inflation rate. This should keep bond prices under pressure and yields underpinned.

 

UK CPI in focus on Wednesday

 

After edging back below 10% in August, CPI is likely to have remained elevated in September due to the latest slump in the pound, which has surely boosted the price of imported goods further. If CPI doesn’t come down sharply, the pressure on the BoE will grow even more. Aggressive rate hikes to bring CPI down will only boost bond yields further, raising borrowing costs for the government and households alike.

 

What does it all mean for GBP?

Well, you can argue that much of the risks to the UK economy has already been priced in. But the political and economic situation keeps on going from bad to worse. Yields could rise alarmingly again if CPI beats and the BoE refuses to step in again to depress rising borrowing costs. Against this backdrop, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for GBP/USD.

 

GBP/USD

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex GBP USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_06
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:18 AM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:39 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:37 AM
        Federal_reserve
        USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 11, 2024 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.