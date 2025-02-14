GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats

GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Despite inflation concerns, Federal Reserve rate policy, and looming reciprocal tariffs, U.S. indices remain near record highs, while GBP/USD continues its bullish momentum, reaching 2025 highs at 1.2570.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:05 AM
united_kingdom_05
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events to Watch:

  • U.S. reciprocal tariffs vs. inflation concerns
  • GBP/USD climbs to 2025 highs at 1.2570
  • Dow Jones sustains its rally near record highs
  • Technical Analysis: GBP/USD & Dow (3-Day Time Frames)

U.S. Economy: Inflation vs. Tariff Uncertainty

With CPI data signaling persistent inflation risks, the Fed maintaining rates with no signs of near-term cuts, and escalating tariff concerns, why hasn’t the U.S. dollar surged higher? Following Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs, the extended timeline for implementation has dampened the dollar’s reaction, allowing room for potential negotiations and trade agreements. Markets largely perceive these tariffs as a strategic leverage tool, leading to cautious dollar movement, continued stock market gains, and gold holding its ground amid persistent uncertainty and lack of clarity.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

UK Economy: Pound Holds Strength Above Key Levels

Beyond the U.S. dollar's cooling bullish momentum, GBP/USD has maintained its rebound, holding above critical oversold levels and the key 1.20 barrier. The pair is currently trading near its 2025 high of 1.2570, supported by better-than-expected UK GDP data. The latest UK GDP report showed growth surging to a 7-month high, rising from 0.1% to 0.4%, reinforcing the pound’s resilience.

However, despite a strong U.S. economy and continued pound strength, U.S. inflation metrics remain a key concern. U.S. CPI surged to multi-month highs, with:

  • Core CPI hitting a 10 -month peak
  • Annual CPI climbing back to 3%

The sustainability of these trends remains uncertain, as inflationary pressures could eventually limit risk appetite and weigh on market sentiment.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

GBPUSD Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: GBPUSD_2025-02-14_11-53-17

Source: Tradingview

The pound’s bullish momentum is eyeing fresh 2025 highs, with the 3-day RSI aligning with the neutral 50 zone.

  • A close above 1.2570, alongside RSI strength above 50, could extend the rally toward 1.2770 and 1.2870, reinforcing a longer-term bullish trend
  • On the downside, the trendline connecting higher lows from January to February 2025 serves as strong support
  • Any reversal from 1.2570 is expected to find initial support near 1.24 and 1.2360
  • A further breakdown below 1.2360 could extend losses toward 1.2280 and 1.21

Dow Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Dow Forecast: US30_2025-02-14_12-21-56

Source: Tradingview

The Dow Jones remains in a minor contracting consolidation, characterized by small indecisive candles with higher lows and lower highs throughout February, maintaining dominance above the 44,500 level. Between AI optimism, strong growth metrics, and persistent inflation concerns, the Dow continues to hold its gains, awaiting a new catalyst for a breakout.

The current market uncertainty aligns with Trump’s tariff announcements, which, on one hand, support domestic production and economic growth, but on the other, raise concerns over trade retaliation and inflationary pressures.

• A firm close above 45,200 could fuel a move toward 46,200 and 47,200, reinforcing a continued bullish trend

• On the downside, if the Dow decisively closes below 43,700, breaking channel support, losses could extend toward 43,200, 42,100, and 41,700, aligning with the mid-zone of the duplicated channel

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Dow Jones GBP USD Trump Tariff Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
Today 03:47 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
Yesterday 11:30 PM
CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, USD Tests Support
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 11, 2025 05:00 PM
      EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 7, 2025 08:01 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecast: Battle Lines Drawn as Trump Tariffs Hit
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 2, 2025 08:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.