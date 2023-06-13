GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after a hot job report & ahead of US inflation. DAX rises ahead of German ZEW economic sentiment data, US CPI

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 13, 2023 8:24 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises after a hot job report & ahead of US inflation

  • UK wages jump 7.2% & unemployment falls to 3.8%
  • US CPI forecast to cool to 4.1%
  • GBP/USD breaks out of symmetrical triangle

The pound is pushing higher after UK job data comes in much hotter than expected. You can employment unexpectedly fell to 3.8% in the three months to March, down from 3.9%, defying expectations of a rise to 4%.

Meanwhile, wage growth of 7.2% in April was well above expectations of 6.9% and up from 6.8% in March, fuelling fears of a wage/price spiral and highlighting the need for further rate hikes.

The data will have unnerved the BoE ahead of next week’s interest rare decision, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a further 25 basis points.

However, following today's data, peak rate expectations have now risen to 5.75% later this year, up from just over 5% at the start of the year.

To put this into context, at the peak of the turmoil following Lizz Truss’ fiscal plan, peak rate expectations were 6.25%, just 50 basis points above where we are now.

Attention now turns to US inflation data, which is expected to cool to 4.1% YoY in May from 4.9%. Core inflation is expected to ease to 5.2% from 5.5%.

The data comes as the Federal Reserve meets for its two-day meeting ahead of the interest rate decision tomorrow. Cooling inflation could fuel bets that the Fed will skip a rate hike in June, which could keep pressure on the US dollar.

GBP/USD outlook – technical analysis

GBP/USD broke out of its symmetrical triangle, which along with the RSI in bullish territory, keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers will look for a rise of 1.26, the weekly high, to extend the bullish run to 1.2680, the 2023 high, and 1.27 round number.

Sellers could look for a break below 1.2475, the 50 sma, and falling trendline support ahead of 1.2415, the multi-month trendline support. A break below 1.2370, the June low, would create a lower low.

 

GBP/USD outlook chart

 

 

DAX rises ahead of German ZEW economic sentiment data, US CPI

  • German inflation cooled to 6.1% YoY in May from 7.2%
  • German ZEW economic sentiment is expected to deteriorate to -12.7
  • DAX rises towards its all-time high of 16332

The DAX, along with other European bourses, is heading higher, adding to gains from yesterday, bringing its all-time high at 16332 back into focus. The index has been supported by optimism that the Fed could skip rate hikes and on the hope that the ECB could be nearing the end of its hiking cycle.

Data today showed that German inflation cooled to 6.1%, down from 7.2% YoY in May. On a monthly basis, inflation cooled -0.1% from 0.6% MoM in April. This was in line with the preliminary reading and supports the view that, so far, inflation is cooling quickly in the region. The ECB is expected to hike rates again this week and again in July.

Looking ahead, attention will now turn to German ZEW economic sentiment data, which is expected to continue deteriorating in June after turning negative for the first time this year in May. Forecasts are for ZEW German economic sentiment to fall to -12.7 in June from -10.7, raising concerns over the outlook for the economy. Germany slipped into recession in Q1, and the deteriorating outlook could suggest this may extend into Q2.

In addition to data from Germany, investors will also closely watch US inflation data. Cooling inflation could fuel expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve, boosting risk sentiment, and lifting stocks.

DAX outlook- technical analysis

After consolidating last week and rebounding off the 50 sma, the DAX has broken out above 16114, last week’s high. This, combined with the RSI above 50, supports further upside. Buyers could look for a rise above 16332 to fresh all-time highs.

Sellers will look for a break below the 50 sma at 15900 to negate the near-term uptrend and break below the multi-month rising trendline. Below here 15625, the May low comes into play. A break below here creates a lower low.

dax outlook chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Dax

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
June 14, 2024 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
June 14, 2024 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
June 14, 2024 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
June 13, 2024 01:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
June 14, 2024 12:46 PM
    japan_05
    USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2024 04:42 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.