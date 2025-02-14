GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD extends the recent series of higher highs and lows to clear the January high (1.2576).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:20 PM
channel_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD extends the recent series of higher highs and lows to clear the January high (1.2576), and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it closes above the 50-Day SMA (1.2477) for the first time since October.

GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD rallies to a fresh yearly high (1.2630) as the US Retail Sales report shows a 0.9% contraction in January versus forecasts for a 0.1% decline, and signs of a slowing economy may continue to produce headwinds for the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to further unwind its restrictive policy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, speculation for lower US interest rates may keep GBP/USD afloat ahead of the next Fed meeting in March, and a further advance in the exchange rate may continue to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory as it climbs to its highest level since September.

With that said, GBP/USD may no longer track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2477) as it closes above the moving average for the first time since October, but lack of momentum to extend the bullish price series may keep the exchange rate below the December high (1.2812).

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02142025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.2630) after carving a bullish engulfing candlestick earlier this week, and a break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region may push the exchange rate towards the December high (1.2812).
  • A breach above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) opens up the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone, but the recent series of higher highs and lows may unravel should GBP/USD struggle to break/close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Need a move below the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone to bring the 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (1.2249).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally

AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory

EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Today 02:49 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
Today 08:05 AM
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
Today 03:47 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
Yesterday 11:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:05 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:30 PM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.