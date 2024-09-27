GBP/USD Bull-Flag Breakout Fizzles to Keep RSI Below 70

GBP/USD trades in a narrow range after breaking out of a bull-flag formation.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 27, 2024 5:00 PM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD trades in a narrow range after breaking out of a bull-flag formation, but the exchange rate may attempt to test the February 2022 high (1.3644) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3042).

GBP/USD Bull-Flag Breakout Fizzles to Keep RSI Below 70

GBP/USD trades near the monthly high (1.3434) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index narrows to 2.2% in August from 2.5% per annum the month prior, with the update also showing the gauge for Personal Income increasing 0.2% during the same period versus forecasts for a 0.4% print.

Signs of easing inflation may encourage the Federal Reserve to carry out a rate-cutting cycle as the central bank ‘projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year,’ and the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next rate decision on November 7 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. move towards a neutral policy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

With that said, GBP/USD may continue to register fresh yearly highs over the remainder of 2024 as it reflects a bullish trend, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to push back into overbought territory.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 09272024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The bull-flag formation in GBP/USD seems to have run its course as the exchange rate struggles to hold above 1.3410 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement), and a move below 1.3310 (100% Fibonacci extension) may keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 70.
  • A break/close below 1.3210 (50% Fibonacci extension) brings the 1.3140 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3150 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (1.3002).
  • Nevertheless, GBP/USD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3042) as it holds above the moving average, and a move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.
  • In turn, GBP/USD may attempt to test the February 2022 high (1.3644), with the next area of interest coming in around the 2022 high (1.3749).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.