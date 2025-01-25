GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (1.2576) as it breaks out of the range bound price action from earlier this week.

Today 10:00 PM
Close-up of market chart
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (1.2576) as it breaks out of the range bound price action from earlier this week, and the exchange rate may no longer track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2533) should it trade above the moving average for the first time since October.

GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High

GBP/USD starts to carve a series of higher highs and lows as it trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2502), and with the recent advance in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its highest level since October.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

With that said, a further advance in GBP/USD may push the RSI towards overbought territory, but lack of momentum to test the monthly high (1.2576) may keep the exchange rate below the 50-Day SMA (1.2533).

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 01242025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBPUSD extends the advance from the start of the week to trade back above the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone, with a breach above the monthly high (1.2576) bringing the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the December high (1.2812), but GBP/USD may struggle to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows if it fails to test the monthly high (1.2576).
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone may push GBP/USD back towards 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (1.2100).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

